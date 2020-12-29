New Zealand Is Inviting People To Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Trees In The 'Forest Of Hope'

New Zealand is gearing up to welcome a greener 2021 coupled with a dose of positivity.

While 2020 had been one of the toughest years for the human-kind with the world battling a pandemic that resulted in millions of deaths. It was a stay-at-home year with cancellations, postponements and missed events.

However, to instil a sense of gratitude and turn the disappointments to hope, Tourism New Zealand has collaborated with 'Trees that Count', a conservation charity, inviting people to "share their disappointments and turn it into hope" by donating for a tree in the Forest of Hope, whose journey they can then follow.

According to Travel Daily Media, 'Forest of Hope' initiative started on December 1 and will continue till December 31.

Trees that Count acts as a community marketplace to connect the tree funders and planters which envisions to plant 200 million native trees across the country.

Commenting on the collaboration with Tourism New Zealand, CEO Adele Fitzpatrick, Trees That Count said, "Our partnership with Tourism NZ will enable us to extend our optimism for the environment to audiences outside of New Zealand, with the message that native trees are part of our culture, wellbeing and future prosperity. Native trees are one of the most powerful tools we have available to help fight climate change while protecting our unique biodiversity, and it reinforces existing international visions of Aotearoa as a country of breath-taking natural beauty, outdoor adventure, and unique experiences keyed to nature."



