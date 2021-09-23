All For Inclusivity! This Rajasthan-Based NGO Is Providing Free Skill Training, Corrective Surgeries For Specially-Abled Individuals

For the past 35 years, Narayan Seva Sansthan, a Not-For-Profit (NGO) organisation based in Udaipur, Rajasthan has been working with the vision to provide free of cost services to specially-abled individuals coming from underprivileged sections of society.

It has been working towards providing physical, social and economic rehabilitation to individuals who suffer disability in some form or the other. By providing assistance to such individuals from economically weaker sections, it is fostering an inclusive environment for them in society.

Till date, it has performed over four lakh corrective surgeries on polio patients free of cost and changed their lives. Apart from providing various kinds of surgeries, it gives them skill training so that they can be employed. Many of them who received basic skill training after their surgery have started their life afresh and are now either working or self-employed.

Skill Training Free Of Cost

While talking with The Logical Indian, one of such beneficiaries at Narayan Seva Sansthan shared, "Earlier I worked in Delhi but I could never save enough money to visit a doctor and get a complete checkup done for surgery. When I got to know about Narayan Seva Sansthan, I came here and my surgery was performed free of cost by doctors here. With proper treatment and care, I recovered soon. I am learning stitching, sewing and other tailoring duties here. I want to start working once I complete my training."

Apart from providing training, it organised a mass wedding ceremony held on September 11, where 21 specially-abled couples tied the knot. At the wedding event, all underprivileged couples got married in the presence of the people who offered financial assistance for the ceremony and family members.

In light of the COVID-19 situation, social distancing and other precautionary measures were taken. The couples also pledged to 'Say No To Dowry' at the wedding ceremony. They also urged everyone present to get vaccinated.



Mass Wedding Ceremony

While interacting with The Logical Indian, Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, "It gives us extreme happiness to organise a mass wedding ceremony where 21 couples are going to start a new chapter in their life. Some of the specially-abled people have undergone surgery here and completed their basic skill training at the institute. In near future, we plan to expand our operations in other cities of India so that we can create impact through our work."



The institute is also home to orphaned children who reside at a hostel where they are provided with all facilities. During COVID-19, it provided ration and other required essentials to many families. Although the total number of patients coming to Narayan Seva Sansthan has reduced since the pandemic began, they expect it to be back to normal soon.



