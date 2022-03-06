All section
This NRI Man From Kerala Has Helped Over 20,000 Nurses To Settle In Australia

Image Credit- Unsplash, New Indian Express

The Logical Indian Crew

This NRI Man From Kerala Has Helped Over 20,000 Nurses To Settle In Australia

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  6 March 2022 10:05 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Biju Kunnumpurathu has helped thousands of nurses from India, Nepal and the Philippines to settle in Australia. In 2002, he started a recruitment company in Kochi and began sending nurses on student visas.

Over 20 years back, Biju Kunnumpurathu, a mechanical engineer from Thanneermukkom village in Alappuzha district of Kerala, shifted from Malaysia to Melbourne city of Australia to set up his business. There he got a chance to work in the recruitment sector of Austin hospital, which he saw as an opportunity for nurses in India.

He started a skill training institute in Melbourne to help aspiring Indian nurses from the financially backward background. He provided a bridging course for nurses who completed their studies through the institute.

As of now, Biju has helped over 20,000 nurses from India, Nepal and the Philippines. He is also planning to start another skill training this year in the Kadavanthra region in Kochi city.

Sent Nurses On Student Visas

Biju recalls that in 2002, while he was part of the recruitment process at the hospital, he found that only a few nurses arrived from Kerala, following which the same year, he started a recruitment company in Kochi and began sending nurses on student visas.

Biju told the New Indian Express, "The aspiring nurses have to attend an Australian Bridging Programme before getting recruited. So, our skill training institute helps them clear the test. We also offer scholarships for bright candidates coming from economically backward families."

Changes In Recruitment Criterion

Biju said that post the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia faced a dire nurses requirement. Earlier, the country was admitting nurses with a diploma in general nursing; however, there were changes in recruitment criteria. Now, the nurse candidates with the Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree and with just three months of experience are approved for intake.

X