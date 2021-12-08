NRI Businessman Comes To Rescue Of Poor Kerala Family, Repays Their Bank Loan Of Rs 4 Lakh

In what could be termed a gesture of kindheartedness, NRI businessman and chairman of Lulu Group MA Yusuf Ali has paid the loan of a poor family living in Kanjiramattom, a suburb in Kerala's Kochi.



Amina and her husband had taken loan from the Keechery Service Co-Operative Bank for their daughter's wedding by mortgaging their land and house. Whatever savings the family had were used to treat Amina's husband Syed Mohammad, who is suffering from cancer. Due to the default in repayment, the land as well as house were under bank attachment.



As the family struggled to repay the amount, Amina spent sleepless nights and forgot to live a normal day in her life, The New Indian Express reported.



Meanwhile, Yusuf Ali had come to Panangad village to meet one Rajesh and his family, who rescued the business tycoon after his helicopter crash-landed early this year. On hearing about his visit, Amina rushed to the area to meet Ali, who after hearing her plight, instructed his coworkers to deposit the money and pay off the entire loan amount.



Amina had never thought that her problems would be solved in such a short span when she expressed fear of losing her home to the bank.

Lulu Group Pays Rs 3,81,160 Loan Amount

On Monday, Amina and her husband were informed that someone had come to their house. Initially, both were clueless and inquired about the purpose of their visit. Later, they came to know that the visitors were the employees of Lulu Group.



The couple was beyond belief when the employees told them that they had paid off the loan amount of Rs 3,81,160 that the couple owed to the bank. The media coordinator of Lulu Group NB Swaraj, handed over the receipt of the repayment of the loan and interest to Amina. He also handed over a sum of Rs 50,000, including medical expenses, to the couple for treatment expenses on Yusuf Ali's instructions.



The loan amount including interest and penalty interest, was deposited by Yusuf Ali in the bank. The bank will return the documents for the land after changing it to Amina's name at the earliest, officials said.

