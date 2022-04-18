Faith In Religious Harmony! Muslims Offer Water, Juice To Hindus During Shobha Yatra In Noida

Several states in India reported instances of religious disparities during the celebration of Ram Navami, later followed by Hanuman Jayanti. At the same time, portraying the other side of the story, several examples of communal harmony were also reported where Hindus and Muslims unitedly celebrated their festivals.

In Noida of Uttar Pradesh, Muslims recently distributed water, soft drinks, and juice to hundreds of Hindus who participated in a religious procession on Sunday, April 17, a day after clashes in Jahangirpuri of Delhi.

People from the Hindu community took part in the 'Shobha Yatra', which was held a day after the Hanuman Jayanti, April 16, in the presence of police's high alert in the wake of the conflicts in adjoining Delhi.

A Twitter user shared the video of the same, stating that Hindus and Muslims peacefully managed the Shobha Yatra, which passed through Noida's Baans Balli Market.

नोएडा शोभा यात्रा की अद्भुत तस्वीर



आपसी सौहार्द की मिसाल पेश करते दोनो समुदाय के लोग



बांस बल्ली मार्केट में पहुंची शांतिपूर्ण शोभा यात्रा



In UP's Noida, both Hindus and Muslims peacefully manage Shobha Yatra

Several Hindu women clad in saffron attire also came together, showering rose petals on the men leading the procession. Rahul Dubey, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s Noida media in-charge told PTI, "The Shobha Yatra started from Sector 45 and went past sectors 37, 18, 5, 8, 9, 12-22, to finally culminate at the Hanuman Mandir in Sector 34. In Sector 9's Bamboo market, the Shobha Yatra was greeted by members of the Muslim community who offered juice, cold drinks and water to the Hindus," quoted The New Indian Express.



He called the Shobha Yatra a big success which went smooth with peace, garnering massive supporters and ensuring no problem during the procession.

Heavy Police Deployment

According to The Week, the event occurred in the presence of heavy police deployment with barricading and other security measures in place as a precautionary measure.

About 300 police personnel were posted on security duty. At the same time, Noida senior officials kept a constant assessment of the situation as hundred saffron-clad men on foot, two-wheelers and four-wheelers went around the city roads.

The videos of the Muslims serving water, soft drinks, and juice during the Hindu procession went viral on social media, which netizens described as an example of "communal harmony." Amid the unrest flared in several Indian states, where attempts are being made to undermine the unity and diversity of the country, such examples are a ray of hope for a progressive India and Indians altogether.

