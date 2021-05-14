Uplifting

Annapurna Biswal was suffering from diabetes, filaria and .hypertension. She was the eldest patient to be treated at the hospital.

Odisha   |   14 May 2021
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: ANI

A 98-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar, who tested positive for COVID, has managed to recover from it. Annapurna Biswal returned home on May 12 from the hospital. She was admitted to SUM COVID hospital and the eldest patient being treated at the facility.

Annapurna was also suffering from diabetes, filaria, and hypertension. On May 5, she tested positive and was admitted to the hospital. Despite having comorbidities, she recovered within a week. The hospital authorities said that she recovered rapidly due to her strong willpower and fully cooperated with the doctors and their treatments.

A nurse said, " she was our strength inside the hospital. She inspired many others who are under treatment," a report published by The New Indian Express. Annapurna got infected by her home nurse who had tested positive just a day before she was diagnosed. Except for her grand-daughter-in-law, who was asymptomatic, the rest of her family had tested negative.

Odisha has, thankfully, been spared much of the crisis that is unfolding in the rest of the country now. In fact, the Lancet journal has lauded the state for its preparedness and pointed out that Odisha has been able to produce sufficient oxygen in this second wave and even export it to others.

Centenarian Defeats Virus

In another instance, a 103-year-old freedom fighter managed to beat the virus. HS Doreswamy had developed symptoms last week and was admitted to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru last week. He was discharged on May 12 after just five days of testing positive for the virus.

