Couple Goals! Netizens Salute Delhi Couple For Distributing Free Sharbat To Help People Beat The Heat

Image Credit: Instagram/CdlVEdiAwye

Uplifting
Couple Goals! Netizens Salute Delhi Couple For Distributing Free Sharbat To Help People Beat The Heat

Delhi,  21 May 2022 5:20 AM GMT

"It's very hot in Delhi nowadays, so we decided to use our off day for some good work. Some kids also helped us out. Lots of people came to drink," the couple said in their video post on Instagram.

While the entire country is struggling to deal with the ongoing heatwave, rivers like the Yamuna are drying up, and both humans and animals are falling ill amid the scarcity of drinking water.

The summer of 2022 in India is taking the worst possible toll on humans and animals as numerous cities continue to record high temperatures and a considerable struggle to tackle the heat. In order to assist people against the scorching heat, a couple from Delhi is doing their part to help people!

Delhi Couple Is Here To Assist!

The worst-hit is those who have to be out of the house the entire day for work, including daily wage workers and labourers. However, to help locals beat the heat, a Delhi couple took it on themselves to step up their efforts and set up a small free rose-sharbat stall for passersby.

The couple mentioned above is 28-year-old YouTuber Tapesh Kumar, who is a pilot, and his wife, Prachi Goswami- who is also a pilot. As soon as the video was posted on their Instagram handle, people started sharing it, and it went massively viral on the internet.

Tackling The Heatwave!

The couple can be seen distributing free rose sharbat to people in the video. A flock of people can be seen stopping by for a glass of chilled sharbat in the viral post. The video post is satisfying for numerous reasons, including locals feeling relief as they cool themselves down with a chill sip amid the ongoing heatwave.

"It's very hot in Delhi nowadays, so we decided to use our off day for some good work. Some kids also helped us out. Lots of people came to drink," the video says.

So far, the video has more than 900,000 views and over 125,000 likes. Individuals who saw the reel felt the genuine heartfelt initiative from the Delhi couple to assist people in tackling the heat problems, and as a result, netizens showered the two with praises!

Also Read: Another Outbreak? Monkeypox Cases Are Spreading Across Europe, North America At Alarming Rate

Delhi 
Heatwave 
Weather Forecast 

