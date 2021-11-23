All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Turning Over A New Leaf! Former Women Naxals In Maharashtras Gadchiroli Turn Entrepreneurs

Image Credit: India Today

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Turning Over A New Leaf! Former Women Naxals In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Turn Entrepreneurs

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Maharashtra,  23 Nov 2021 3:41 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Surrendered women Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have turned entrepreneurs and launched a floor cleaner phenyl after being trained by the police in a rehabilitation programme.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Surrendered women Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district are turning over a new leaf. They have turned entrepreneurs by launching a floor cleaner phenyl, thanks to the welfare initiatives of the local police.

The surrendered women were organised into a self-help group called Navjeevan Utpadak Sangh on an initiative taken by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal. The women were trained in MIGRI Wardha. Their first product, 'CLEAN 101', was recently launched.

According India Today, Janaki Surendra Naruto, a 31-year-old tribal woman living in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, was a Naxalite until 2012, when she surrendered before the police and vowed to live a life in the mainstream. Years later, today, she runs a business and believes that her life has found a purpose.

Another such tribal woman, 33-year-old tribal Saguna Sainath, surrendered before the security forces in 2014. She, too, believes that the police have helped her find a purpose in life. "A lot has changed since the time I surrendered. I have made a house of my own. I am doing a business now, and I finally know what I need to do in life," she said

Janaki and Saguna are among the 12 women who turned entrepreneurs after being trained at a rehabilitation centre.

As part of the state-recognised rehabilitation plan for the surrendered Naxals, 12 such women were given training in making pickle, papad and floor cleaners. This training was provided at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialisation in Wardha district.

"These twelve surrendered Naxal women were trained in Wardha. We will assist them for some time. We will help them in branding and marketing as well. Not in terms of promoting a product, but in terms of rehabilitating these surrendered women," SP Goyal said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Goyal added that these women now appear confident and are getting better at work post the training programme. "We are trying to help them as much as we can. They have already formed a self-help group," he said.

Also Read : Being Swachh, Noida is the 4th cleanest city, Up from 25th last year.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Shweta Singh
Women Entrepreneurs 
Gadchiroli 
Clean101 
Self help group 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X