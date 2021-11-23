Turning Over A New Leaf! Former Women Naxals In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Turn Entrepreneurs

Surrendered women Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district are turning over a new leaf. They have turned entrepreneurs by launching a floor cleaner phenyl, thanks to the welfare initiatives of the local police.

The surrendered women were organised into a self-help group called Navjeevan Utpadak Sangh on an initiative taken by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal. The women were trained in MIGRI Wardha. Their first product, 'CLEAN 101', was recently launched.

According India Today, Janaki Surendra Naruto, a 31-year-old tribal woman living in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, was a Naxalite until 2012, when she surrendered before the police and vowed to live a life in the mainstream. Years later, today, she runs a business and believes that her life has found a purpose.

Another such tribal woman, 33-year-old tribal Saguna Sainath, surrendered before the security forces in 2014. She, too, believes that the police have helped her find a purpose in life. "A lot has changed since the time I surrendered. I have made a house of my own. I am doing a business now, and I finally know what I need to do in life," she said

Janaki and Saguna are among the 12 women who turned entrepreneurs after being trained at a rehabilitation centre.

As part of the state-recognised rehabilitation plan for the surrendered Naxals, 12 such women were given training in making pickle, papad and floor cleaners. This training was provided at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialisation in Wardha district.

"These twelve surrendered Naxal women were trained in Wardha. We will assist them for some time. We will help them in branding and marketing as well. Not in terms of promoting a product, but in terms of rehabilitating these surrendered women," SP Goyal said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Goyal added that these women now appear confident and are getting better at work post the training programme. "We are trying to help them as much as we can. They have already formed a self-help group," he said.



