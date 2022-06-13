National Sewing Machine Day: This 91-Yr-Old Sewist From Kerala Proves Age Is Just A Number

Each year on June 13th, National Sewing Machine Day honours an invention that has kept us in stitches for over 150 years. Before the sewing machine, tailors and sewists made clothes by hand, stitch by a single stitch. The invention of the sewing machine brought about revolutionary change. Not only did it boost an entire industry, but it also changed the way people viewed the garments they wore.

Industrial use of the sewing machine reduced the burden placed upon homemakers, moving clothing production from them and seamstresses to large-scale factories. This also decreased production time, which caused the price of clothing to drop considerably.



The rich history of sewing and stitching dates back to 185BC or even before. The historic innovation is a part of the fabric and the revolutionary machine opened opportunities for many businesses, but at the same time, it also allowed women to become proficient and earn a livelihood. One such story of passion that turned into a means of livelihood is of Vadakepatt Madhavi Kutty Amma.

Vadakepatt Madhavi Kutty Amma

For Amma, sewing is more than just a source of earning, it's her way of living and worshipping Lord Krishna. The 91-year-old belongs to a small place in Kerala's Thrissur.



Sewing machines are one of the first mechanical consumer goods that were produced on a large scale and sold to the world. One of the oldest and best sewing machine brands in India, Usha International has played an important role in Amma's life. They both have experienced and lived the changes of time.



Amma's compassion for sewing for years is her way of expressing herself to the world. Starting as a hobby, she grew up working on the classic black machines of the ages. She now specialises in making 'Thirudada' and 'Njeri' (special clothing for deities/ elephants) and offering them to temples for prayers.



"Sewing and Krishna are a part of my life. I make 'Thirudada' and 'Njeri,' it's my way of devotion to my Lord and passion for sewing," Amma said while speaking to The Logical Indian.



"Sewing has become a part of my life in such a way that I won't be able to stop myself from it, at least in this life," she added.

Source Of Livelihood And Empowerment

Amma's hobby of stitching is not just confined to worship, it is also her source of earning and feeling empowered.



The Thrissur native started sewing as a hobby at a very young age. Seeing her mother and other neighbouring ladies do it, she used to be amused by the fact how a simple needle and thread could add beauty to a plain piece of cloth. A few years later, she started enjoying it as it brought calmness into her life.



"At that time, when women were not allowed to go out or work, sewing was also my way of earning and feeling empowered. Soon my hobby turned into a passion, and it gives me strength even today," she said.

Inspiration To Young People

She also makes creative items such as clothing bags, pillow covers, and other home décor items. A strong devotee of Lord Krishna, the 91-year-old is an inspiration to the youth today. She, in the proper sense, is the definition of "age is just a number." Currently, Amma continues to follow her true passion, which is also her secret to mental well-being and positivity.



In honour of her work, passion, and dedication to sewing, Usha gifted her the most hi-tech sewing machine to encourage and keep her love for stitching alive. Her journey of sewing has evolved over time.



"Sometimes I look back and think about how far I have come. I still remember the day I bought my first sewing machine and started to make something out of two-piece of clothes. The heavy black metal holds so many memories of my youth," she shared.

'I Won't Give Up On My Passion'

Though certain age difficulties sometimes hinder Amma's work, she does not want to give up on her passion.



"It is also my way to feel relaxed. Even if I cannot make something for my friends and family, sewing for my Krishna is my devotion and I will do it till the time he allows me," she concluded.

Also Read: Delhi Govt To Hire Agency For Testing Mid-Day Meals To Ensure Nutritional Food For Children



