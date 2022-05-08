NASA Climate Research Scientist Cynthia Rosenzweig Wins World Food Prize 2022

The World Food Prize (WFP) is an international award recognising the achievements of an individual for the development by improving the quantity, quality or availability of food in the world. World Food Prize president Barbara Stinson announced the winner for 2022 as Cynthia Rosenzweig, a senior research scientist and head of the Climate Impacts Group at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York City.

The president stated that Rosenzweig had been involved in agriculture for several decades and had been a leader in food and climate since the early 1980s.

While receiving the award, she said, "I am thrilled and honoured to receive the World Food Prize this year because food systems are now emerging as a key component of climate change," quoted NASA.

Cynthia's Research And Approach

Cynthia Rosenzweig is a renowned climatologist and an agronomist who founded a project on the impact of climate change on the food supply. It was announced as the 2022 World Food Prize laureate.

Cynthia's important mentor and colleague was World Food Prize Laureate Dr Daniel Hillel, with whom Cynthia Rosenzweig collaborated on many studies. She first partnered with him in 1993 to compare model projections to the real world. Then spent four decades cultivating and understanding the biophysical and socioeconomic have of each other. As a laureate, she understands centring farmers in agricultural research is beneficial for research knowledge, as per the World Food Prize.

NASA Community

Dr Rosenzweig has dedicated a lot to improving agricultural models that will improve lives around the globe. Scientists like Cynthia Rosenzweig are already using agricultural data from NASA's fleet of Earth-observing satellites to understand the food production and security in a changing climate.

Rosenzweig has escalated and elevated work assessing climate change's impact on food production. She has shaped a tight relationship between the food system and climate change.

In 1985, She published her first journal article on modelling the potential impacts of climate change on North America's wheat-producing regions and how wheat-growing crop zones might shift with a changing climate. In the United States, she has played an essential role in the growing understanding of sensitivity for what is needed to strengthen resilience to climate change.

