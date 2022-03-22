Nagaland Becomes First Assembly To Go Paperless; Legislatures Will Use Tablet, E-Books For Proceedings

Nagaland creates history by becoming India's first Legislative State Assembly to become completely paperless on Saturday, March 19, under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) programme. It is the use of electronic means to facilitate the Assembly's work.

The Assembly has attached tablets and e-books on each table in the 60 members' Assembly amid the ongoing Budget session.

The members will utilise the electronic devices to participate in House proceedings. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the motive behind going paperless is to commit to the government's efforts towards Ashta Lakshmi (a term coined by PM Modi referring to the eight forms of the goddess of wealth in eight states).

Nagaland becomes India's 1st Legislative Assembly to successfully implement National e-Vidhan project.



Now members can use electronic devices to participate in House proceedings. This initiative encourages paperless operations & reflects Govt's commitment towards Ashta Lakshmi. pic.twitter.com/bGdOALs2Ge — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) March 19, 2022

Features Of NeVa



The NeVA works under the supervision of Parliamentary Affairs. The Centre funds around 90 per cent of the programme's expenses, and the state government will bear the rest 10 per cent.

The Chair of the House will conduct the proceedings smoothly and conduct Legislative Business of the House in a Paperless manner. This also eliminates the practice of sending out notices or requests, etc.

According to The Print report, NeVa is a device neutral and member-centric application created to equip them to handle diverse House Businesses smartly by putting complete information on it. The information includes the member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid, committee reports, etc.

The project aims to bring the country's legislatures together in one platform by creating a massive data depository without any complexity.

