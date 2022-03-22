All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Nagaland Becomes First Assembly To Go Paperless; Legislatures Will Use Tablet, E-Books For Proceedings
Credits: IndiaTV, ANI 
Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Nagaland Becomes First Assembly To Go Paperless; Legislatures Will Use Tablet, E-Books For Proceedings

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Nagaland,  22 March 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The Assembly has attached tablets and e-books on each table in the 60 members' Assembly amid the ongoing Budget session. The members will utilise the electronic devices to participate in House proceedings.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nagaland creates history by becoming India's first Legislative State Assembly to become completely paperless on Saturday, March 19, under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) programme. It is the use of electronic means to facilitate the Assembly's work.

The Assembly has attached tablets and e-books on each table in the 60 members' Assembly amid the ongoing Budget session.

The members will utilise the electronic devices to participate in House proceedings. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the motive behind going paperless is to commit to the government's efforts towards Ashta Lakshmi (a term coined by PM Modi referring to the eight forms of the goddess of wealth in eight states).

Features Of NeVa

The NeVA works under the supervision of Parliamentary Affairs. The Centre funds around 90 per cent of the programme's expenses, and the state government will bear the rest 10 per cent.

The Chair of the House will conduct the proceedings smoothly and conduct Legislative Business of the House in a Paperless manner. This also eliminates the practice of sending out notices or requests, etc.

According to The Print report, NeVa is a device neutral and member-centric application created to equip them to handle diverse House Businesses smartly by putting complete information on it. The information includes the member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid, committee reports, etc.

The project aims to bring the country's legislatures together in one platform by creating a massive data depository without any complexity.

Also Read: Nagaland To Get First Woman Rajya Sabha MP; BJP's S Phangnon Konyak Second Parliamentarian In 45 Yrs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Nagaland 
India 
First Assembly 
Paperless 
Legislatures 
Tablet 
E-Books 
NeVa 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X