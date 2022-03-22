All section
Nagaland To Get First Woman Rajya Sabha MP; BJPs S Phangnon Konyak Second Parliamentarian In 45 Yrs

Credits: Twitter (BJP, Devika Rani

Nagaland To Get First Woman Rajya Sabha MP; BJP's S Phangnon Konyak Second Parliamentarian In 45 Yrs

Devyani Madaik

Nagaland,  22 March 2022 10:00 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Konyak joined the party in 2017 and is currently the state president of BJP Mahila Morcha. Her selection for the Rajya Sabha makes her the second woman from Nagaland to be a member of Parliament in 45 years, after Rano M Shaiza.

The falcon capital of the world, Nagaland, is all set to get its first woman member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, S Phangnon Konyak. Konyak is BJP's leader in the state and an MP-elect, as no other candidate filed nomination papers for the biennial elections till the deadline, i.e., up till Monday, March 21.

She is the consensus candidate of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), will also be the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member from Nagaland to be sent to Parliament.

Her selection for the Rajya Sabha makes her the second woman from Nagaland to be a member of Parliament in 45 years, after Rano M Shaiza, the first Naga woman to be elected Lok Sabha MP from the state in 1977. She was the only woman parliamentarian since Nagaland got statehood in 1963.

The state is yet to elect a woman MLA even after 58 years of statehood.

Formative Years

S Phangnon Konyak has completed her master's degree in English Literature from Delhi University in 2002. In college, she was involved in student activism and social organizations.

BJP Trustee Since 2017

Konyak joined the party in 2017 and is currently the state president of BJP Mahila Morcha. After she filed her nomination, the Naga People's Front (NPF), a significant constituent of UDA, had ascertained to field a candidate despite being a part of the UDA but later backed down, Nav Bharat Times reported.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has 21 MLAs, NPF has 25, and BJP has a total of 12 legislatures, along with Independents in the assembly.

NPF President, Dr Shurhozielie Liezietsu, said the party did not receive the support of 10 MLAs to nominate a candidate, despite the party having 25 MLAs, the single party largest in the 60-member Assembly.

Also Read: Besides Petrol & Diesel, LPG To Cost Rs 50 More; First Hike After 137 Days

Writer : Devyani Madaik
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Nagaland 
First Woman Rajya Sabha MP 
BJP 
S Phangnon Konyak 

