Mysuru Citizens Provide Free Oxygen Cylinders Amid Shortage Due To COVID-19

Amid the shortage of oxygen and high prices of oxygen cylinders for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, some citizens of Mysuru have been delivering oxygen cylinders for free to needy patients.

With the number of cases on the rise, the demand for medical oxygen is at an all-time high. The government and private hospitals have been facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders. The situation has led to hospitals admitting fewer patients.



Amid this, a group of 11 individuals including two doctors, has been providing oxygen to patients who cannot afford or don't get an oxygen cylinder.



Mohammed Asadullah, a member of the group, said that despite high demand and soaring prices, they are able to provide free cylinders as oxygen vendor Southern Gas Limited after recognizing the genuine work that they do has agreed to provide the a discount.

This initiative was started in August to help the economically weak, especially daily wage labourers who are out of work and cannot afford beds and oxygen cylinders.

Till now, this group has helped people many in-home isolation, or those awaiting beds at smaller hospitals. With the help of doctors who are also a part of this group, they monitor the patients' oxygen level routinely.



"If oxygen levels recede to dangerous levels, we help them find hospital beds," Asadullah told The New Indian Express. With their help 74 Covid- 19 patients have benefitted, and all, except one, have recovered.

The group also includes Dr Javeed Nayeem, Dr Shabeena Jabeen, Prof Noor Ahmed Khan, Mohd Anees Khan Ghori, Syed Siddiq Ahmed, Gulnar Parveen, Ahmed Nadeem, Mohd Rafeeq Khan Ghori, Mohd Shameer and Mohd Ameer.



Apart from providing oxygen cylinders, they have helped 38 students whose parents are struggling to pay fees. As most families struggle to fulfil their basic needs, the group has also bought medicines for 105 people and provided rations for nearly 1,000 families.

