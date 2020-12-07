Uplifting

Muslims Organise Langar For Farmers Agitating In Delhi

Users showered praises on them for showing brotherhood and solidarity to the farmers who are fighting Delhi winters while protesting peacefully.

Pallavi Sharma
Delhi   |   7 Dec 2020 1:45 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma

A video of Muslims organising langar for the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border has gone viral on social media. Users showered praises on them for showing brotherhood and solidarity to the farmers who are fighting Delhi winters while protesting peacefully. Over 500 farmers' organisations have been protesting on the border for the eleventh consecutive day today.

The farmers have been protesting since the farm bills were passed in Parliament this year. The protest came into limelight when the farmers decided to go on a Chalo Delhi march on November 26. Since then, thousands of farmers have been camping at the Delhi-Haryana border. The Centre has sought time till Wednesday, December 9 for concrete proposals while the farmers have declared a nation-wide bandh on December 8.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

contributor

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

contributor

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

