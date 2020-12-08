Uplifting

Muslims From Punjab Organise Langar For Farmers Agitating In Delhi

Although the farmers are equipped with a month’s ration, several civilian groups have extended help to them.

Pallavi Sharma
Delhi   |   8 Dec 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma

Although the farmers are equipped with a month's ration, several civilian groups have extended help to them. Recently, a Muslim community group from Malerkotla had organised a langar at the protest site to support the farmers.

Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

