Muslims From Punjab Organise Langar For Farmers Agitating In Delhi

Pallavi Sharma
Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.
Although the farmers are equipped with a month's ration, several civilian groups have extended help to them. Recently, a Muslim community group from Malerkotla had organised a langar at the protest site to support the farmers.
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.