Muslim Volunteers Perform Last Rites Of Hindu Man After Family Refuses Due To COVID Scare

A group of six Muslim volunteers stepped up to perform the last rites of a Hindu man after his family refused to cremate him over the coronavirus scare in Telangana.

The family of a 65-year-old, who died on Monday, August 24, allegedly refused to cremate him over fears that he could have succumbed to COVID-19, a report by India Today said.

Reports suggest that the local police and the councillors tried to speak into convincing the family regarding the cremation process but their efforts were in vain.

It is then that seven men, identified as Abdul Rabh, Munir, Ishaq, Nasir Ali, Shoaib, Imran, came forward and cremated the man.

"India is known for its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. When we learnt about this, we decided to hold the cremation of the old man," said Abdul Rabh.

Reportedly they hired an ambulance and followed the COVID-19 protocol while performing the last rites of the old man.

Several such incidents have been reported from different pockets of the country where the family members refused to get involved in the cremation process of the patients over the fears surrounding coronavirus and people from different faith have come forward for it. Such incidents serve as examples of the spirit of communal harmony in the country.

