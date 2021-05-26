Uplifting

Humanity Above Religion: Muslim MP Performs Last Rites Of A Brahmin Professor

With her sister in the hospital battling the virus and no relatives living nearby, there was no one to perform Savitri Vishwanathan's last rites. That's when Sayed Naseer Hussain stepped in.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   26 May 2021 7:34 AM GMT
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Kathakali Dutta
Humanity Above Religion: Muslim MP Performs Last Rites Of A Brahmin Professor

Image Credit: Patrika

Setting an example, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sayed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka came forward to perform the last rites of a Brahmin professor, who passed away due to COVID on May 5. He immersed the ashes of the deceased at Paschima Vahini near Srirangapatna on May 18



Savitri Vishwanathan, former head of the Chinese and Japanese Studies Department in Delhi University, was a family friend of Hussain's. Both Vishwanathan and her sister tested positive for the virus. Vishwanathan was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru but she lost her battle to the virus, reported The New Indian Express. With her sister still in the hospital and the rest of her family either staying abroad or in Tamil Nadu, there was no one there to perform her last rites. That is when Hussain stepped in.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: 25-Yr-Old Dockyard Worker Wins 'Champion Of Charity' For Helping Underprivileged Despite Meagre Earnings

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian