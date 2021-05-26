Humanity Above Religion: Muslim MP Performs Last Rites Of A Brahmin Professor

Kathakali Dutta
Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.
Setting an example, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sayed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka came forward to perform the last rites of a Brahmin professor, who passed away due to COVID on May 5. He immersed the ashes of the deceased at Paschima Vahini near Srirangapatna on May 18
Savitri Vishwanathan, former head of the Chinese and Japanese Studies Department in Delhi University, was a family friend of Hussain's. Both Vishwanathan and her sister tested positive for the virus. Vishwanathan was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru but she lost her battle to the virus, reported The New Indian Express. With her sister still in the hospital and the rest of her family either staying abroad or in Tamil Nadu, there was no one there to perform her last rites. That is when Hussain stepped in.
