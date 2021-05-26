Humanity Above Religion: Muslim MP Performs Last Rites Of A Brahmin Professor

Setting an example, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sayed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka came forward to perform the last rites of a Brahmin professor, who passed away due to COVID on May 5. He immersed the ashes of the deceased at Paschima Vahini near Srirangapatna on May 18





With an heavy heart performed the last rites of Prof. Savitri Vishwanathan who passed away due to covid in Bengaluru. She taught in centre for Chinese & Japanese Studies,Delhi University & made immense contribution in the field. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Dzpkpk9SV4 — Dr Syed Naseer Hussain-MP, Rajya Sabha (@NasirHussainINC) May 20, 2021





Savitri Vishwanathan, former head of the Chinese and Japanese Studies Department in Delhi University, was a family friend of Hussain's. Both Vishwanathan and her sister tested positive for the virus. Vishwanathan was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru but she lost her battle to the virus, reported The New Indian Express. With her sister still in the hospital and the rest of her family either staying abroad or in Tamil Nadu, there was no one there to perform her last rites. That is when Hussain stepped in.

