Muslim Man Gets Daughter Of His Rakhi Sister Married As Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Praises

Bababhai Pathan's act has reignited faith in humanity and has proved that several religions and beliefs can coexist in harmony.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   24 Aug 2020 10:18 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-24T18:18:40+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Twitter/aarifshaah

In a heartwarming gesture, a Muslim man from Maharashtra got the daughters of a Hindu woman, married as per the Hindu tradition.

According to reports, the man identified as Bababhai Pathan, from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra had organised the marriage ceremony of the two girls as per their religious customs from his own savings.

आपल्या भारताचं हे खरं चित्र आहे... "खरा तो एकची धर्म जगाला प्रेम अर्पावे" या साने गुरुजींच्या उक्तीचा अर्थ सर्वांना कळेल...

Posted by Sameer Gaikwad on Saturday, 22 August 2020




Reports suggest that the mother of the two sisters, Bhusare, a native of Ahmednagar who lost her husband, had been tying rakhi to Bababhai for years. Filling the role of a maternal uncle, he decided to step up and performed the rituals according to the Hindu practices.

Netizens lauded Bababhai Pathan's humanitarian gesture.

At a time, when religion is increasingly being made the point of contention and a few states witnessing incidents of communal discomfort, Bababhai's act has reignited faith in humanity and has proved that several religions and beliefs can coexist in harmony.

