Muslim Man Gets Daughter Of His Rakhi Sister Married As Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Praises

In a heartwarming gesture, a Muslim man from Maharashtra got the daughters of a Hindu woman, married as per the Hindu tradition.

According to reports, the man identified as Bababhai Pathan, from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra had organised the marriage ceremony of the two girls as per their religious customs from his own savings.





Reports suggest that the mother of the two sisters, Bhusare, a native of Ahmednagar who lost her husband, had been tying rakhi to Bababhai for years. Filling the role of a maternal uncle, he decided to step up and performed the rituals according to the Hindu practices.



Netizens lauded Bababhai Pathan's humanitarian gesture.

At a time, when religion is increasingly being made the point of contention and a few states witnessing incidents of communal discomfort, Bababhai's act has reignited faith in humanity and has proved that several religions and beliefs can coexist in harmony.

