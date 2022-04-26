'Like My Daughter': Muslim Family Play Host By Offering Their Home For Hindu Neighbour's Wedding

In a comforting gesture, a Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has offered their house during the month of Ramzan to a neighbouring Hindu family to organise a wedding ceremony. The Hindu girl, identified as Pooja, had lost her father during the first wave of COVID-19.

The girl's family had fixed the marriage date for April 22 and reached out to their Muslim neighbours for support at the end moment. The Muslim family welcomed the marriage procession at their home and enthusiastically participated in the functions along with the bride, her family and relatives.

Had Insufficient Funds

Rajesh Chaurasia, the bride's uncle, resides in a small house in the Alwal locality of the marriage. He said they could not book a marriage hall for the ceremony due to insufficient funds, and their home was not big enough to accommodate a large gathering and hold all the functions.

Chaurasia said, "When I informed our neighbour Parvez about it, he offered to hold the marriage in the courtyard of his house, without any hesitation," quoted Outlook.

Muslim Family Enthusiastically Participated

Relieved of this concern, the bride's family focused on making other arrangements while their Muslim neighbours looked after the setting up of the mandap. Parvez and their family evacuated their courtyard where the mandap was installed and decorated it with proper seating arrangements for guests.

On the wedding day, the male members of the Muslim family welcomed the guests and stood side by side to take care of them. At the same time, the female members sang wedding songs with other women.

Parvez's family also hosted the meal and offered gifted to the guests after the marriage function. They gifted the groom a gold chain before the wedding procession returned and regaled the guests as if Pooja was their own daughter.

'Like My Daughter'

Nadira, Parvez's wife, said that Pooja and her mother often use to visit their home and are treated as family members. When they heard about their concern, they tried everything they could to help their Hindu neighbours.

Nadira said, "Pooja is like my daughter. So, when we came to know about her wedding, we tried to do whatever little we could as family members. It's also the holy month of Ramzan, and what can be better than organising the marriage of a daughter," quoted the publication.

When discussing their unlike religions, Nadira stated that they have diverse faiths and different gods, but it is their responsibility to ensure the happiness of our daughter, which is a priority. That is what the Parvez family did.

