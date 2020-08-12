Uplifting

Donations Pour In For Mumbai Woman Who Stood At Open Manhole For Seven Hours To Warn Commuters

After her viral video, help has poured in from various parts of the country and she has received Rs 1.5 lakh online through donations.

Ankita Singh
Maharashtra   |   12 Aug 2020 2:00 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-12T20:17:52+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Donations Pour In For Mumbai Woman Who Stood At Open Manhole For Seven Hours To Warn Commuters

Image Credits : ANI

Incessant rains in Mumbai have created a flood-like situation in Mumbai with streets becoming water-logged.

In such a situation, open manholes become a point of danger with people falling into it. To prevent any tragedy, a 50-year-old woman, named Kanta Murti Kallar, stood behind a manhole for seven hours to warn commuters. The video went viral and she was praised on social media for taking up the social responsibility voluntarily.

Kanta lost her livelihood as well as her house due to heavy rains. After her story went viral help has poured in from various parts of the country. She has received 1.5 lakh in donations until now. She will use the donation fund to rebuild her house that was washed away due to rains and facilitate online classes for her children. Her efforts in saving the city from accidents amid monsoons have inspired people of Mumbai.

Also Read: Aviation Watchdog DGCA Suspends AirAsia's Two Senior Executives Over Safety Violations

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

contributor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian