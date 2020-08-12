Donations Pour In For Mumbai Woman Who Stood At Open Manhole For Seven Hours To Warn Commuters

Incessant rains in Mumbai have created a flood-like situation in Mumbai with streets becoming water-logged.

In such a situation, open manholes become a point of danger with people falling into it. To prevent any tragedy, a 50-year-old woman, named Kanta Murti Kallar, stood behind a manhole for seven hours to warn commuters. The video went viral and she was praised on social media for taking up the social responsibility voluntarily.

Mumbai: Kanta Murti, who was seen in viral video (of August 4) guarding an open manhole in Matunga to avert accidents, says she stood there for 7 hours.



Says, "I uncovered the manhole to drain water & stood there to warn vehicles. BMC officials came later & scolded me for it." pic.twitter.com/dOTKG5hZdW — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Kanta lost her livelihood as well as her house due to heavy rains. After her story went viral help has poured in from various parts of the country. She has received ₹1.5 lakh in donations until now. She will use the donation fund to rebuild her house that was washed away due to rains and facilitate online classes for her children. Her efforts in saving the city from accidents amid monsoons have inspired people of Mumbai.

