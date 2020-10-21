Uplifting

Mumbai: Video Of 87-Year-Old Joshi Uncle Selling Recycled Bags Goes Viral

The octogenarian man who sells bags made out of waste cloth in Dombivali, Mumbai has gone viral on the internet

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Maharashtra   |   21 Oct 2020 7:10 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-21T13:23:41+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Mumbai: Video Of 87-Year-Old Joshi Uncle Selling Recycled Bags Goes Viral

Image Credits: Gauri/Twitter

After the video depicting the plight of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' couple went viral, several such videos of small business across states have come up. A similar video of an 87-year-old man selling recycled bags on Mumbai streets has gone viral. What sets his initiative different is that he uses used clothes for making these bags.

A Twitter user shared about him and netizens could just not stop appreciating the octogenarian's efforts. Uncle Joshi collects leftover clothes and makes it use while preparing the bags. These bags are available at ₹40 to ₹80 each. He says he works all day as he doesn't want to sit idle without any work. The Twitter user has appealed netizens to buy his bags.

Uncle Joshi's story has received an overwhelming response across social media platforms.

Also Read: Remote Bokaro Village Installs WiFi For First Time To Enable Digital Pandal Darshan

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian