Mumbai: Video Of 87-Year-Old Joshi Uncle Selling Recycled Bags Goes Viral

After the video depicting the plight of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' couple went viral, several such videos of small business across states have come up. A similar video of an 87-year-old man selling recycled bags on Mumbai streets has gone viral. What sets his initiative different is that he uses used clothes for making these bags.

Uncle Joshi age 87 sells bags of Rs 40 to 80.He buys broken pieces of clothes frm sofa and curtain makers.He himself stitches these bags.He sits at Phadeke Road Dombivali,#Mumbai

Let's make Joshi Uncle famous & plz don't forget to buy 1 bag from him.🙏 pic.twitter.com/fbI7ZkP2dA — Gauri (@ardor_gauri) October 17, 2020

A Twitter user shared about him and netizens could just not stop appreciating the octogenarian's efforts. Uncle Joshi collects leftover clothes and makes it use while preparing the bags. These bags are available at ₹40 to ₹80 each. He says he works all day as he doesn't want to sit idle without any work. The Twitter user has appealed netizens to buy his bags.



Uncle Joshi's story has received an overwhelming response across social media platforms.

