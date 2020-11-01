Uplifting

Mumbai: Pet Dog Saves Owner From Being Sexually Harassed By Stalker

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   1 Nov 2020
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A Mumbai woman was saved from being sexually harassed by her dog who barked at a man who had been stalking her since long.

The accused man has been identified as a 25-year-old man named Sadar Alam. According to Indian Today, the incident took place in Mumbai's Powai area on Tuesday.

The woman stays in a rented house in Powai with her seven-year-old daughter and has recently lost her husband. "The accused wished to befriend her and would often follow her… His attempts to talk to her were always turned down by the complainant," said an officer from Powai police station.

The police shared that the accused had entered the woman's house "shirtless" through the window. He came inside her home intentionally to sexually assault her. However, her pet dog turned out to be the saviour for the lady. The pet dog raised the alarm with his barking when the man illegally entered her home.

The woman had recently lost her husband and stays with her seven-year-old daughter in a rented house in Powai. Alam allegedly wanted to sexually assault her as "revenge" for turning him down.

When the woman found the accused in his shorts, inside her house, she soon raised the alarm and informed the police. The accused fled from the scene as he sensed that he might get caught. However, he was arrested by the police on Tuesday, and he has been produced in court on Wednesday. For now, he has been remanded to jail.

