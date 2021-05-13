Mumbai Doctor Couple Collects 20kg Of Unused COVID-19 Medicine From Recovered Patients To Donate To Needy

A doctor couple in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade has collected 20kg of unused COVID medicine from recovered patients, just within a period of 10 days. The couple has decided to donate the collected medicines to the primary health centres across the rural areas of India in order to facilitate the treatment of the underprivileged and the needy.

On May 1, Dr Marcus Ranney and his wife Dr Raina had started an initiative under the name—Meds For More which is a citizen-driven initiative for collecting unused medicines from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Since then residents from around 100 buildings have donated their unused medicines which have not yet expired.

"The idea came when one of the family members of our staff got infected from COVID and they needed medication. As you know the medicines can be expensive. At that time there were a few people who had recovered from COVID, so we decided to take their medicines and donate them," Dr Raina said, reported NDTV.

Maharashtra: A doctor couple collects medicines from recovered COVID patients & provides to the needy patients in Mumbai



"We started this initiative 10 days ago. We collect medicines from housing societies & provide to those who can't afford them," says Dr Marcus Ranney pic.twitter.com/vWHBZlpAV8 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Within a period of mere 10 days, the couple had already collected 20 kg of medicine. He added that while the entire country is battling with a shortage of medical supplies, their intention was to prevent wastage of even a singledose of medicine.



The couple has a team of eight people who have been collecting all kinds of medicines, inclusive of pain relief, antibiotics, steroids, antacids, Fabiflu, vitamins, etc. that can be used to treat COVID-infected patients. All these collected medicines after donation are thoroughly checked to ensure that they are safe for consumption and are checked for expiry dates. Additionally, they are also collecting medical equipment like oximeters, pulse checkers, thermometers for donation purposes.

After coming to know about the noble initiative, several volunteers have come forward to take part in the cause. The team has now even tied up with NGOs to dispense the collected medicines to the ones in need. Further, the team has finalised that their first consignment will be sent to the tribal residents of Gujarat.

