Going Cashless! Mumbai To Become India's First City To Get 100% Digital Buses

Mumbai city will be the first in the country to get 100 per cent digital buses, integrated with a "Tap in and Tap out' facility. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, on Tuesday, April 19, released a video on its social media handle showing the demo of a digital bus.

"BEST to introduce Tap in Tap out facility for Mumbaikars first time in any bus transport in India very soon. Get ready for a 100 per cent digital experience using Chalo mobile app and Best chalo smart card," BEST bus transport service wrote on its Twitter handle.

Exclusively For Cashless Passengers

The very first bus, which is set to run from CSMT to NCPA, has been tested. The trials for the same got completed on April 18 and will start this week. It will have a facility for smart cards and also a mobile application named Chalo.

Commuters can just board the bus, flash their mobile or smartcard in front of the digital machine affixed at the rear entrance, and a green tick allows them to board the bus. At the time of de-boarding, he taps out and the bus fare is automatically deducted from his app or smartcard, The Times of India reported.



The above-mentioned buses will also have 'Digital Bus' mentioned at the entrance and will be exclusively for those travelling cashless.

BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra said that twenty such buses would be introduced on office-going routes shortly, and gradually, more buses will be launched in island city and suburbs.

