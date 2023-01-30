Ray Of Hope! Mumbai Cops Sponsor Education Of 5-Year-Old Sexual Assault Survivor

Police officers of Mumbai's Nagpada have gone beyond their call of duty to rehabilitate a traumatised and underprivileged child. The incident, which occurred on January 7th, reported terrifying details of a five-year-old sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy within a civic school compound. The police not only cracked the case within a span of six hours, but they also arrested the 15-year-old accused and took it upon themselves to support the child's rehabilitation.

Protecting Children Against Atrocities

According to the police's statement, the five-year-old was sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy on the premises of a civic school in the Madanpura area of Central Mumbai. The boy had then abandoned the child near her house, and upon probing the incident, the police were able to apprehend the accused within hours. He was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for voluntarily causing hurt and was sent to the Dongri remand home. Further, the girl child was admitted to a hospital, from where she was discharged after recovery.

Supporting The Child Out Of The Trauma

The five-year-old reportedly comes from a low-income family of six members. The survivor's father is a daily wage labourer who earns about ₹300-400 every day, and her mother is a homemaker who takes care of the four children. Having understood the background from which the child comes, the senior inspector of Nagpada police decided to help the girl and approached the personnel with the idea. Everyone immediately agreed to pool money for the child's rehabilitation and collected a total of ₹1.1 lakhs.

They have decided to sponsor the child's education till Class ten and opened a recurring deposit account with a bank under her name. According to a NDTV report, the amount invested in the bank by the personnel will help the child pursue her education in a good school. Their selfless decision to support her education would hopefully serve as an inspiring example to many to extend a helping hand to children who are victims of such atrocities.

