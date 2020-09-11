Mumbai Boy With Cerebral Palsy, Dyslexia, Dysarthria Clears CAT With 92.5% Marks

Mumbai's Yash Avadesh Gandhi, 21, battled cerebral palsy, dyslexia and dysarthria to clear CAT 2019 with 92.5% marks. He is now a student of IIM Lucknow, attending online classes from home, India Today reported.

Yash has difficulty walking, speaking, writing and numbers. Beating all odds, however, he cleared the all-India management entrance exam to get admitted to IIM Lucknow under the persons with disabilities quota for the academic session 2020-22.

Yash, who graduated from Mithibai College in Mumbai with accounting and finance and ranked among the top five, began preparing from CAT in July 2018, from his second year in college.

"I face problems with numbers. So, I had to put in extra effort, particularly in the quantitative ability section. It was tough, but not impossible," Yash said.

Yash needed a writer for the written CAT exam.

"When he joined the school, he faced difficulty in learning and was not able to compete with his peers. But he picked up gradually. He has always had to work harder than normal children," said Yash's father Avadhesh Gandhi, who works in a private firm.

"Yash's success is a perfect story of grit and commitment. He remains calm and composed even in the most trying circumstances, he never gives up," Harshit Hindocha, Yash's mentor, said.

"Even when I exempted him from taking notes due to his writing issues, he would always jot down points," he said.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: State's Only Woman Bus Driver Helps People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic