This Mumbai-Based Organisation's Noble Initiative Brings Ease To Cancer Patients, Creates Blood Donation Database

A large number of patients with various medical conditions need whole blood or blood components as a matter of life and death every day. In Mumbai alone, hundreds of patients need blood transfusions on a daily basis, putting their lives at risk if there is no blood at the centre.

Thousands of patients come to Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital for treatment from all over India and countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Africa, etc., and are often lost in the city. They barely know the place or any person, so arranging blood for their loved ones becomes a daunting task.



To solve this blood shortage, V Care Foundation, a cancer patient-focused volunteer-driven organisation, has started a unique initiative called 'Rakshak', in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital, to assist outstation cancer patients in need of blood and platelets during their treatment.

Why Is Rakshak Needed?

Rakshak's campaign aims to collect a database of blood donors and active volunteers who would be ready to donate blood when called by the V Care Foundation. Its goal is to bring ease to patients and their family members and ensure that their requirement for blood is fulfilled.



Once the donor database is in place, a dedicated team of V Care personnel will take the requirements from Tata Hospital daily. The goal would be to achieve this requirement by contacting Rakshak (blood donors) and coordinating to help them reach the hospital on time.



The campaign also works on building awareness about the importance of blood and platelet donation. It wants to start the "culture" of donating blood and resolve the issue of its shortage in Mumbai.



"The response is pretty good so far, however, we would like to have more Mumbaikars participating in this campaign," Dipesh Tank, Lead, Strategy and Communications V Care Foundation told The Logical Indian.

The annual blood requirement in Tata Memorial Hospital is approximately 20,000-22,000 units, said Dr Anisha Navkudkar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Transfusion Medicine at TMH. Mumbai requires about 1000 units/bottles of blood each day and deficiency is nearly between 20 to 40 per cent.



"Mumbaikars have a big heart and have always been very helpful during any emergency, however, the issue of lack of blood is not just related to crises or a disaster," Dipesh said.

He further added that the corporate culture should encourage people to donate blood during office hours.

Lack Of Awareness

Dr Anisha believes that awareness is one major reason for the less rate of blood donation in India. "Awareness is increasing but it appears there is a lack of inherent motivation or the realisation of the need to donate. Awareness campaigns and motivating donors can help make a difference," she said.

In addition, Dipesh pointed out that becoming a "Regular" blood donor has many health benefits."Donating blood can impact up to three lives, which could be the easiest way to save someone. One can be a superhero in people's life," he said.

V Care Foundation is also looking for corporate HRs, that are within around a 15 km radius of the Tata Hospital, to participate in the campaign.

Those who want to register for Rakshak can log on to www.VCareCancer.org/Rakshak

