Community Refrigerators: Mumbai NGO's Innovative Solution To Feed Poor

A community refrigerator has been installed by the All Men and Women's Association For Helping Humanity Always (AMAFHHA) trust, outside a housing society in Mumbai in view of feeding the poor and the homeless.

The NGO has placed the fridge at Blossoms Co-operative Housing Society (CHS) which has about 120 families. Speaking to The Logical Indian, co-founder of AMAFHHA, Zohra Morbiwala said the organisation aims to make Mumbai hunger-free through this initiative.

AMAFHHA was started by Zohra Morbiwala and Muffadal Shakir three months ago. They raised funds with the help of AMAFHHA members and volunteers to purchase refrigerators.



"It is one of the easiest sources of getting food, where everybody can go and pick up whatever one needs. Initially, people couldn't even believe this was happening. This helps in curbing growing food insecurity among people during the pandemic."

Zohra says that amid the least one can do is provide the needy with food if not any kind of monetary help. "If you can't do monetary things, just donate food. Give a piece of the bread you've got for yourself. Hunger is killing the poor more than coronavirus."

The community fridge is full of fresh produce, from cooked food boxes, fruits, milk, curd, bread, rotis. She said if hotels and restaurants offer the food that is left after their services, it will help the drive attain its purpose. "No one should go hungry. Just help, reach out," Zohra says. She asks people to think about the fridge as an extension of their own.





The NGO will be placing a community fridge across the city after obtaining all the necessary permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), making it convenient for the needy to access the food packets on their own and eat with dignity instead of rummaging through garbage and leftovers of people.

The initiation also aims to reduce leftover food and is open for donations. The team will take care of the cleanliness, electricity and security of the fridges. To avoid hoarding, a local representative has been appointed for the overall updates and monitoring.

The team is installing another community fridge in Nagpada on September 6 and looks forward to placing three more at South Mumbai. During the lockdown amid the pandemic, the organization also distributed grocery and cooked meal packets among people, along with providing clothes and household items.

