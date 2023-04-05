Spread Kindness! Mumbai Autodriver Offers Water Bottles & Biscuits To Passengers, Netizens Applaud
Writer: Ananya Behera
I am a Master student of Mass Communication and Media Technologies freshly venturing into the professional field of writing, content creation and media. Information regarding national and global affairs, arts, philosophy and new media phenomena have my attention; with focus on shaping authentic and coherent pieces.
Maharashtra, 5 April 2023 7:56 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A picture of the auto rickshaw was posted on a Twitter where the driver kept some free water bottles and biscuit packets for the passengers.
A humane and heartwarming act demonstrated by an auto driver in Mumbai s being lauded online. The autodriver is appreciated by netizens for offering novel support to his travelers.
User Nandini Iyer demonstrated the man’s kindness on Twitter. A picture of the auto rickshaw was included in her post. Inside, the driver kept some free water bottles and biscuit packets for the passengers.
“Gesture matters. Mumbai autowala giving free water. It's immensely satisfying to see.” With gratitude, Ms. Iyer wrote “#SpreadKindness”.
The image was posted today morning by Ms. Iyer, which has since received over 1,100 likes and more than 55,000 views.
Netizens Appreciate His Gesture
Netizens praised the man’s gesture and noted how even the smallest things can make a passenger smile in the comment sections. Some passengers even expressed gratitude to the driver for his kindness.
“Many Mumbai rickshaw drivers have something special going for them. It’s encouraging to see their creativity. It is good to see their innovation. Some kaali peeli guys, too,” wrote one user. “Yes definitely, need more people like him,” said another.
“Mumbai always has something special to show,” said a third user. As a Mumbaikar by birth, seeing this brings me great joy.” A fourth added, “Extraordinary HUMAN help in the blistering Mumbai climate,” while people further communicated, “Feels good to see these genuine people in better places of our country. He is, without a doubt spreading thoughtfulness. This autowala has now won my heart,” as per a report covered in NDTV.
Such small yet humane acts add positivity to our daily lives and leave us spellbound.
Also Read: Survey Suggests Small Startups Will Expand Recruitment In 2023; 80% Of Them To Actively Hire