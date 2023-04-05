Spread Kindness! Mumbai Autodriver Offers Water Bottles & Biscuits To Passengers, Netizens Applaud

A humane and heartwarming act demonstrated by an auto driver in Mumbai s being lauded online. The autodriver is appreciated by netizens for offering novel support to his travelers.

User Nandini Iyer demonstrated the man’s kindness on Twitter. A picture of the auto rickshaw was included in her post. Inside, the driver kept some free water bottles and biscuit packets for the passengers.

“Gesture matters. Mumbai autowala giving free water. It's immensely satisfying to see.” With gratitude, Ms. Iyer wrote “#SpreadKindness”.

The image was posted today morning by Ms. Iyer, which has since received over 1,100 likes and more than 55,000 views.

Netizens Appreciate His Gesture

Netizens praised the man’s gesture and noted how even the smallest things can make a passenger smile in the comment sections. Some passengers even expressed gratitude to the driver for his kindness.

“Many Mumbai rickshaw drivers have something special going for them. It’s encouraging to see their creativity. It is good to see their innovation. Some kaali peeli guys, too,” wrote one user. “Yes definitely, need more people like him,” said another.

@123_nandini is it possible to get his contact number. We would like to offer him some value for his good gesture. — bhagath sp (@SPBhagath) April 4, 2023





The best autowallahs in the country, by far, are from Mumbai. The less said about other cities, the better. — Shailesh Ghorpade (@Shaileshg21) April 3, 2023





Where we often bad mouth auto drivers for their arrogance and refusing fare there are few good auto drivers who always excel and create a place in everyones heart by their act of kindness and good gestures. Hats off to such drivers and others please get a lesson out of it.👏👏 — Udaykumar J Nair🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@udaykn06) April 4, 2023





“Mumbai always has something special to show,” said a third user. As a Mumbaikar by birth, seeing this brings me great joy.” A fourth added, “Extraordinary HUMAN help in the blistering Mumbai climate,” while people further communicated, “Feels good to see these genuine people in better places of our country. He is, without a doubt spreading thoughtfulness. This autowala has now won my heart,” as per a report covered in NDTV.

Such small yet humane acts add positivity to our daily lives and leave us spellbound.

