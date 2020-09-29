250 Women In Madhya Pradesh Village Work For 18 Months, Dig Hill To Solve Water Shortage Problem

A group of about 250 women in Madhya Pradesh's Angrotha village worked hard for 18 months to cut a hill with the aim of creating a way for water to reach a pond inside the village. For quite some time, the village has struggled with water shortage.

"We have been working for over 18 months to channel into the village, the water that used to freely flow in the forest and thus could not be used. So, the women in the village formed a group and it was decided to cut the hill to a length of about half kilometers and make way for the water to fall into a pond in the village," said Babita Rajput, who is a local, while speaking to ANI.

#MadhyaPradesh: Women in Agrotha village of Chhatarpur district dug over 18 months through a hill, to channel water into local village pond



"There's a water problem here. 250 women of our village dug a channel to get water to flow into the pond," says Batibai Adivasi, a villager pic.twitter.com/87CcyjC55H — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

"We are doing this for ourselves as there is water shortage here. We are unable to farm and our livestock was also suffering. About 250 women dig a way for water to flow into the pond in our village. It took us about 18 months to complete this work," said Vivitabai Adivasi, who also hails from that area.



"For the past 18 months, the women here have decided to provide water to our village Angrotha. They have cut a hill and made a waterway. The women are also working on removing several stones that are present in the path of the water flow," said another villager Ram Ratan Singh Rajput.

