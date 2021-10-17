MP Man Distributes Free Petrol After His Specially Abled Sister Gives Birth To Girl Child

A petrol pump owner named Deepak Sainani distributed free petrol in Madhya Pradesh's Betul to celebrate the birth of a girl child in his family. Recently, his specially-abled sister, Sikha Porwal, welcomed a baby girl in the family that has brought unparalleled joy.

The family received the good news during Navratri, considered to be the nine most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. To commemorate this moment, Sainani wanted to do something for his customers to share the joy with everyone. This offer is a gift to his sister, with whom he jointly owns to petrol pump.

Not A Marketing Gimmick

Speaking to the Indian Express, Sainani talked about the scheme he came up with it to carry out the idea. "I observed the maximum customer footfall between 9 -11 in the morning and 5-7 in the evening. and accordingly decided to offer the additional 5-10 percent this time," he said. The owner also added that five percent was offered to those who bought petrol worth ₹100 and ten percent to those who procured petrol between the price range ₹200 - ₹500.

The idea itself was noble, but he was extremely hesitant at first. He said, "I did not want people to think of this as a cheap publicity stunt, which is why I sat on the idea for a while but then decided to go ahead with it as I felt it is the thought that counts."

Sharing The Happiness

In the penultimate Navratri days, he put up a signboard on his petrol pump about the offer. When asked about the response he received, he answered that he did not pay much heed to it as he just wanted to share this joy with everyone. "The birth of a girl should be celebrated with as much and pomp and show as done on the birth of a boy. There should be no difference," said Sainani's uncle, Raju. A month back, a Bhopal-based pani puri seller distributed the chaat free for worth ₹50000 for the birth of a girl in his family. In Rajasthan, a man hired a helicopter to welcome his baby girl who was born after 35 years in his family.

This wholesome move comes at a time when the fuel prices are at an all-time high in the country. Inflation continues to wreak havoc on the rates as it crosses the ₹100 point in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, etc.

