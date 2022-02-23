Are You Wearing Your Mask? MP College Faculty Develops 'Mask Detector' For Monitoring

Two faculty members of Indore's Shri GS Institute of Technology and Sciences (SGSITS) have developed a detecting mechanism that can monitor people who are not masked up, considering its primary importance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The detector is developed by Associate Professor Puja Gupta and Assistant Professor Upendra Singh of the government-aided autonomous institute.

How Does It Work?

As per the Hindustan Times report, the mechanism works with the help of a CCTV camera. The software they have created will immediately identify those not wearing masks the moment they pass through the camera and capture their faces.

Once detected, a 'please wear mask' message will pop up along with their images on repeat.

98.26% Efficient

Speaking to the media, Prof Puja Gupta informed that the duo conducted a thorough reacher for developing the software. It is evident as the device has shown 98.26 percent efficiency while examining 75,000 photos, she added.

Gupta said the detector is helpful in monitoring individuals without masks, imposing fines or taking actions accordingly. This would also help discipline the public and make them aware of the need to wear a mask in public places.

Orders Pouring In

SGSITS Director Rakesh Saxena informed that the local administration has asked that the device be installed in one of the IT parks in the area. The authorities intend to install more instruments once its efficiency is proven.

At present, the cost of the device has been set at ₹20,000, but it could be brought down to ₹4,000 is produced on a large scale, she added.

Also Read: MP Student Surgically Fits Bluetooth Device To Cheat In Final MBBS Exam, Caught By Invigilator