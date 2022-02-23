All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Are You Wearing Your Mask? MP College Faculty Develops Mask Detector For Monitoring
Credits: SGSITS, Pixabay 
Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Are You Wearing Your Mask? MP College Faculty Develops 'Mask Detector' For Monitoring

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Madhya Pradesh,  23 Feb 2022 7:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The mechanism works with the help of a CCTV camera. The software they have created will immediately identify those not wearing masks the moment they pass through the camera and capture their faces.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Two faculty members of Indore's Shri GS Institute of Technology and Sciences (SGSITS) have developed a detecting mechanism that can monitor people who are not masked up, considering its primary importance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The detector is developed by Associate Professor Puja Gupta and Assistant Professor Upendra Singh of the government-aided autonomous institute.

How Does It Work?

As per the Hindustan Times report, the mechanism works with the help of a CCTV camera. The software they have created will immediately identify those not wearing masks the moment they pass through the camera and capture their faces.

Once detected, a 'please wear mask' message will pop up along with their images on repeat.

98.26% Efficient

Speaking to the media, Prof Puja Gupta informed that the duo conducted a thorough reacher for developing the software. It is evident as the device has shown 98.26 percent efficiency while examining 75,000 photos, she added.

Gupta said the detector is helpful in monitoring individuals without masks, imposing fines or taking actions accordingly. This would also help discipline the public and make them aware of the need to wear a mask in public places.

Orders Pouring In

SGSITS Director Rakesh Saxena informed that the local administration has asked that the device be installed in one of the IT parks in the area. The authorities intend to install more instruments once its efficiency is proven.

At present, the cost of the device has been set at ₹20,000, but it could be brought down to ₹4,000 is produced on a large scale, she added.

Also Read: MP Student Surgically Fits Bluetooth Device To Cheat In Final MBBS Exam, Caught By Invigilator

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
mask 
covid19 
Madhya Pradesh 
Mask Detector 
Shri GS Institute of Technology and Sciences 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X