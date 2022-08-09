All section
Caste discrimination
Mother-Son Duo In Kerala Clears Off Government Exams Together 

Image Credits: Wikipedia and Unsplash

Uplifting
Kerala,  9 Aug 2022 11:02 AM GMT

"I am the best example of what a PSC aspirant should be and should not be'', says 42-year-old Bindu who cleared the Kerala Government exams with her 24-year-old son. They are both set to join the service together.

Every year the Public Service Commission (PSC) exams welcome a whole bunch of people with interesting aspirations. This time it was a mother-son duo from Kerala who attended the competitive exams together and will be entering into government services together as well.

Nine Years Of Reading Habit Translated Into Competitive Exams

42-year-old N.Bindu from Kerala began reading books to inculcate the virtue of reading to her son, Vivek. As an Anganwadi teacher, she knew the impact of reading and tried to convey the same to him by indulging in reading routines with her son, who was then in class 10.

Nine years down the lane, they have translated this habit to clear off the Kerala PSC exams and have secured themselves a reputed post within the services. Bindu cleared the Last Grade Servants (LGS) exam with the 92nd rank, while her 24-year-old son cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with the 38th rank.

She had joined a coaching centre and attempted the exams thrice, two for LGS and one for LDC. After her son's graduation, she enrolled him at the same coaching centre and was able to clear the exams on her fourth attempt along with her son. Initially, she had set the goal to secure a post at the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor exam but stepped up by clearing the LGS exam as a "bonus", reported the NDTV.

Throughout the repeated attempts, she was pushed to try over and again by her son, teachers at the coaching centre, and her close friends. The fourth time turned out to be a charm, and she will be switching to a government position after a decade of professional experience garnered as a teacher.

Mother And Son's Response

Speaking to a regional news channel, Bindu's son spoke of their study patterns.

"I prefer to study alone. Moreover, she does not always study. She studies when she gets time and after her Anganwadi duties" said her son.

Responding to the same, she agreed with her son's statement and said,

"I am the best example of what a PSC aspirant should be and should not be''.

She traced back her failed attempts to her study cycle, which included preparing six months prior to the test and then taking a break until the next exams. She also added that this did not hold her back from giving second and third attempts. Advising aspiring students to persistently keep at it, she said that they would reap the results of the efforts they put in.

Her son had also previously tried his shot at a police exam, but this time around, he prepared for the LDC exam. While they did not study together, they say that this did not bar them from discussing many relevant topics and having healthy dialogues on them.

Also Read: 'Like Mother, Like Son': Heartwarming Post About Retired Major & Her Army Graduate Son Is Winning Internet

KPSC 
Government Exams 
Mother-Son Duo 

