J&K: Mother Of 3 In Kupwara District Tops Class 10 Bi-Annual Exams, Secures 93.4% Marks

In an inspiring feat for all women, a mother of three children from the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has secured 93 per cent marks in class 10 bi-annual board examinations, emerging as the topper of the exams.

Sabrina Khaliq, a resident of Awoora village of the remote district, left her studies after attaining education till class 9 and was married; however, she decided last year to continue with her studies and appear for the examination as a private candidate.

She said, "I had to look after my family. I devoted myself to the family, my kids. However, after 10 years, last year I decided to study and take the exams," quoted NDTV.

Family Support Played A Vital Role

Khaliq said her family unopposedly supported her decision, but juggling between household chores, taking care of children and managing studies was complex. Regardless, the mother of three, one son and two daughters, was determined. She said, "It was very difficult, but both my families supported me."

The woman spared quite a few hours on a daily basis to prepare for class 10 bi-annual board examinations. She said, "Many times, I studied during the night. My sisters, my sisters-in-law and my husband helped me in my studies."

Hard Work Paid Off!

Khaliq's hard work paid off and bore the sweetest fruits when the results were declared on Tuesday (September 13). She exclaimed that she wants to continue to her education and said, "I felt very happy when the results came in. It was an overwhelming feeling."

The woman advised other married women never to stop following their dreams and said to work hard to realise them. She secured 93.4 per cent by scoring 467 marks out of 500 and got A1 grades in four of five subjects; Maths, Science, Social Science, and Urdu.

