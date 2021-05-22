Taking Care Of Healthcare Workers, This Mother-Daughter Duo Is Reaching Them With Food & Gratitude

When Vasumathy Rangarajan, residing in Chennai's Mylapore, was fed up with sitting at home and staying away from her family and friends due the COVID-induced restrictions, she decided to make use of her time to spread positivity.

"It all started in the first week of May. Before the lockdown was announced, my mother had gone to the primary health care centre (PHC) in CP Ramaswamy road to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Sukanya Rangarajan, her daughter told The Logical Indian.

"My mother saw the healthcare workers running from pillar-to-post—conducting COVID tests, attending patients and helping arrange the medicines. They were not getting time to even take a break to the restroom."

One of the housekeeping staff had also mentioned that even though they brought lunch from home, they were unable to find the time to eat. This triggered Sukanya's to sponsor coffee and snacks to the health centre consisting of seven staffers.

What began as a one-day sponsorship initiative, soon snowballed into sponsoring meals for eight PHC centres in Chennai.

"When I talked to my friends and their friends, help began pouring from all over the place and now we have sponsorship for meals, snacks and coffee for eight health centres in Chennai until the second week of June" Sukanya said.

An initiative started by a family has now turned to more than 20 friends sponsoring for more than hundred health care workers across eight-nine heath centres. Called 'GiveBackChennai', the initiative is now being run by volunteers who want to contribute and help our frontline workers fight the pandemic. They are currently sponsoring 62 meals every day to centres in CP Ramaswamy road, RK Nagar, Santhome Road, Rosary Church road and Siet College Road in Chennai.

How It Works?

Unlike other organizations and charitable trusts, Sukanya said that this initiative is completely driven by an individual's intention.

"How it works is that we identify one PHC in the city and get our family and friends to sponsor meals or snacks. We simply act as facilitators, ensuring the food reaches these workers. If any one would like to sponsor meals for their local health centres, they can get in touch with the head nurse and directly sponsor the meals rather than donating to us" Sukanya explained.

Health Workers in Tears

When asked about the initial response being provided with food items, Sukanya shared that she vividly remembers finding the head nurse in tears.

"She said that it was not like that they could not afford to buy coffee, but the lack of time and the mental stress caused due to the pandemic was not letting them enjoy a cup of coffee. She kept saying that even if you give us just one coffee every day, it would be everything."

The head nurse also informed that this was the first time that people were getting coffee for the house keeping staff.

Sukanya said that although the health workers were provided the medical training to handle the pandemic, they, however, were not given the mental health training or cautioned about the toll that such crisis might trigger.

"We decided to provide snacks to the housekeeping staff of a PHC in T-Nagar with the help of a local caterer who had to shut his operations due to COVID," shared Sukanya.



"We have sponsors to supply meals to the PHCs until June 6th-7th" said Sukanya. "We have a Whatsapp group where we share updates on the progress about the preparation and delivery of food."





Taking One Week At A Time

When asked about continuity of the initiative, Sukanya said they are taking one week at a time. "We started this when we thought that a lockdown would begin and now we have sponsorships until June. Every day we have friends, friends of friends asking how they can help their local healthcare centres" she said.



"We also want to help provide food to ten pregnant women in the below poverty line who come to a PHC in Kotturpuram for prenatal and antinatal classes every day. They came to us and asked our help because they lost their job and we are still trying to find a way to help them." Sukanya told The Logical Indian.

"This is definitely going to be a long term initiative to help the pregnant women."

Sponsors are welcome to sponsor meals or snacks by contacting Vasumathy Rangarajan at 9840015071/ 9840880406



