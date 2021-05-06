West Bengal: Mother, Daughter Cook Nutritious Meal For COVID Patients, Deliver Home For Free

Saheli and Damayanti Bhadra, a mother-daughter duo from Kolkata's Baripur, have taken up the task of cooking nutritious meals for COVID-19 patients in their area for free. They get it delivered with the help of a bunch of volunteers.

To take utmost care while preparing the meals, the duo shared that they chalked out a meal plan that would be appropriate for the patients. With less oil, spices, and high protein value, the menu includes soya chunks curry, fish gravy, eggs, chicken stew, and fries. They are all masked up during the process.

Answering what prompted them to take up the initiative, Damayanti, a student of Philosophy at Presidency University, said that they were moved by witnessing unprecedented deaths during the second wave of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and therefore wanted to extend a helping hand to the families.

"Seeing my friends die, I couldn't resist myself from coming up with this. I thought that healthy home-cooked food might save people from heading towards the funeral ground," she told India Today.

"Last November, all of us got Covid. Despite being sick and tired, I had to cook so that my 72-year-old mother, my daughter, husband and I recover from the disease. When the second wave came back, even deadlier than before, the terror, mayhem, and deaths disturbed me to my core. Then we decided to cook and deliver - in our limited capacity - to as many people as we possibly can," explained Saheli.

The duo cooks for about 15-16 people regularly. They have been getting constant calls and messages on Facebook. However, they are forced to turn down requests since they do not have extra help in the kitchen.

Delivering food at night has been one of the challenges for the mother-daughter team as they are unable to find volunteers during the time. So, they send lunch and dinner together during the day.

"The only way the patients can pay us is by getting well soon. That's our payment," said Saheli.

Also Read: University Of Hyderabad Startup's New 'Stem Cell' Therapy May Expedite COVID-19 Recovery