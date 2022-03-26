Overcoming Barriers! This 1.5 Ft Tall Teen Suffering From Rare Genetic Condition Is All Set For His Class 10 Boards

Habib Qureshi, a 16-year-old teen, is all set to appear for his class 10 board exams from March 28. But what makes him different from any other student is his appearance. Although Habib is a teenager, his height is just 1.5 feet which makes his appearance unusual from others.

The Mirzapur resident was diagnosed with Morquio syndrome when he was not even a year old. The syndrome is a rare genetic condition that affects bones and the spine, organs, and physical abilities. Affected by it, Habib cannot walk or write for more than half an hour. But the determined teenager has not let it stop him from accomplishing his dreams.

Diagnosed At An Early Age

Habib is a student at Orient High School in Mirzapur and is the younger son of Ismail Qureshi and Shaharbanu, who owns a shop. His elder brother is a second-year MSc student.

He was born as a normal healthy kid; however, he did not learn to sit even when he was eight months old, following which his parents consulted the doctors. This was when Habib was diagnosed with Morquio syndrome.

Children suffering from this condition are missing or don't produce enough enzymes that break down sugar chains naturally produced in the body, impacting their physical growth. Physicians prescribed physiotherapy exercises for Habib during that time, but it did not improve his physical health.

Shaharbanu, Habib's mother, said, "He looks like a two-year-old because of his height, but he has strong willpower and is a bright student. He is determined to study further," quoted The Times of India.

Barriers In Education

Due to his condition, Habib cannot walk and has to be carried to school every day. His mother recalls, "He developed severe allergies last winter, so we could not send him to school. He prepared for Class 10 exams at home," as per the publication.

To appear for his class 10 board exams from March 28, Habib will be provided with a writer to assist him in writing the exams, approved by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Also Read: Male Contraceptive Pills Prove To Be 99% Effective In Preventing Pregnancy