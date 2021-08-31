Innovation At Its Best! Mohalla Clinics In Delhi Turn Mobile

Portable containers that are easy to assemble and can into smaller spaces are the most recent initiatives for the Mohalla Clinics in the National Capital. The new clinics are being built in Shakur Basti, the assembly constituency of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

When Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2015, building 1,000 clinics was one of its primary promises. However, acquiring land for the clinics was a significant roadblock. Therefore, only 500 such clinics have been developed in the last six years. The mobile clinic in the Basti is made up of a red container, is modular and occupies lesser space.

Modern, Air-Conditioned Mohalla Clinics

The first two clinics are air-conditioned and have glass walls. The Health Minister was quoted saying that the government has made more than 500 Mahila mohalla clinics, and two such modular ones had come up from the factory and were new in design. He said that the government was working to strengthen Delhi's primary healthcare system and mentioned that the Kejriwal government has done what it said. Emphasising the new initiative further, he tweeted that the government is preparing more such projects to revolutionise the healthcare system.





Easier To Place

The new clinics have been developed inside shipping containers, making it easier to install than constructing a new clinic in a given space. They would be easier to place in a congested residential area.

The Indian Express quoted a government official, "We have noticed that land procurement along with finding a space in congested areas was an issue. These clinics are needed where people are, so we can't look for secluded spots."

He further added that the new structures can be set up quicker than permanent structures and they will also occupy less space and are designed to maximise the use of the space. According to the government official, this design will be used in clinics that will be operationalised next.

