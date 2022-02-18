Mizoram Man Creates Record, Becomes First Mizo To Pedal Over 1,500 km In Single Cycling Expedition

48-year-old C Lalawmpuia has become the first Mizo to pedal more than 1,500 km in a single cycling expedition, covering the distance from Aizawl to Kolkata. The motive of setting this long journey was to encourage the youth and middle-aged men of the state to take up cycling or any adventure sports of their interest for physical fitness.

Listing bonuses to cycling, Lalawmpuia said that people are in dire need of cycling's physical and mental health benefits. Cycling also helps boost one's mood, releases adrenalin and endorphins, and so forth.

Speaking to NDTV, Lalawmpuia said he wanted to show his people that long-distance cycling was not just meant for foreigners or non-tribals but the general public.

14 Towns In 21 Days

Lalawmpuia embarked on the journey from his home at Dawrpui on January 26 and reached Kolkata on February 15, at around 3 pm covering about 1575.42 km. He crossed 14 towns of Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam and West Bengal.

He had started preparing for this journey last year, in November, and collected all the requirements for the long cycling expedition. He chose Kolkata as the final destination, considering the emotional connection of Mizos with the city.

This is another cycling record after a 55-year-old man from Kolkata, Parimal Kanji, who had toured the periphery of India on a bicycle and covered over 15,000 km last year.

Cycle For Your Health

A father of three, Lalawmpuia is a businessman by profession and runs a watch showroom in Ajwail. The showroom was set up decades ago, in 1959, by his father.

His interest in cycling grew in 2016 and made it a part of his lifestyle for his physical fitness. With this expedition, Lalawmpuia also wanted to establish that people of his age can remain energetic if they abstain from alcohol and substance abuse and indulge in any outdoor activity.

Another Feather On Cap

This is not the first time Lalawmpuia embarked on a cycling expedition. In October 2018, the Mizo man had cycled 510 km to Phawngpui, the highest blue mountain peak in the state's southernmost Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border.

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte expressed his excitement over Lalawmpuia's journey completion and congratulated him.

Salute C.Lalawmpuia,You've done it again.

Adventuring by pedal cycle from Aizawl to Kolkotta,pedalling more than 1570 kms for 15 days in 100 hours !! Its a true adventure…!!Congrats Maawma,you are the pride of the Mizos and the Nation.

#Fit Mizoram,Fit India pic.twitter.com/MIr92k7bnH — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) February 15, 2022

Also Read:'Blaming Previous Ministers Than Admitting Mistakes': Former PM Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi

