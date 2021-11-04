All section
Spreading Festive Joy! Man Gifts Sweets To Delivery Agents Ahead Of Diwali, Gesture Wins Hearts

Image Credits: Chirag Barjatya/Twitter 

Uplifting
India,  4 Nov 2021 8:34 AM GMT

Pune-based entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya shared a photo on Twitter showing a pile of sweet boxes, that has now gone viral on the social media platform.

In a heartwarming gesture, a man from Pune has decided to make the festive season for the delivery agents a bit brighter. Pune-based entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya shared a picture on Twitter showing a pile of mithai boxes. In the tweet, he stated that he wanted to gift one box each to any delivery person who comes to his house, be it with food or with a courier, reported India Today.

"Every delivery boy for next 4 days getting sweets from me," said his tweet.


Hard Life Of Delivery Agents

The delivery agents or gig workers around the country are considered to be essential workers. Even during the COVID-19 peak, they were on the road, putting their lives at risk to make our lives easier. Even on festivals, the delivery people do not get a break. They are often underpaid and overworked. In August, delivery partners for food delivery unicorns took to Twitter detailing the poor treatment meted out to them. Their complaints included a lack of compensation for skyrocketing petrol prices, absence of first-mile pay, lack of long-distance return bonus, and daily earning caps.

Therefore, Barjatya's gesture goes a really long way and shows what a festival like Diwali is all about. His tweet garnered 380 retweets and over 9,700 likes and counting. Barjatya got a lot of appreciation for this gesture.

Twitter 
Diwali 

