Digital Walk Down Memory Lane! Tinkle And Amar Chitra Katha Characters To Enter Metaverse As NFTs

Image Credits: Amar Chitra Katha, Facebook

India,  20 Jan 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Iconic characters like Suppandi, Shikari Shambhu from Anant Pai's Tinkle comics will be turned into digital tokens that can be owned by people who are a part of the hugely-popular Metaverse.

Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle form an integral part of Indian childhood. Written by Anant Pai or 'Uncle Pai', the comic books told stories using engaging illustrations that are etched in our minds even today.

Now, these stories are all set to enter the virtual world. From Suppandi to Shikari Shambu and several pivotal characters in the Tinkle comics, they will be turned into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) available in the Metaverse. The characters will be digitised by a company called 'Ikonz' that acquired their content rights.

Reliving Childhood In Metaverse

Speaking to Fortune India, Ikonz' founder and CEO, Abinav Kalidindi explained the significance as both storybooks' iconic characters will be converted into their digital counterparts. "We will modernise the characters, keeping the original values. We will work onthe Amar Chitra Katha covers and release them as NFTs. The story will be accessible to users if they own the cover as an NFT. For the token holder, the additional content benefits will be air-dropped.

Furthermore, the stories will be narrated in a 3D model. With the help of games and other elements in virtual reality, the token owners can even purchase the necessary paraphernalia in the Metaverse to connect with the fantastical world.

Digital Tokens' Price Points

Recent times has seen a rise in NFT purchases. For those unaware, this is an item that exists in the digital world. Nowadays, anyone can own an artwork digitally without fearing any fraudulent activities. However, they are not tangible as they only live virtually.

Keeping these in mind, Kalidindi will maintain the digital tokens' price points similar to that of the cost of the physical comic books. "India is a value-conscious market, so we will bring in a lot more value for the NFTs or the stories. Even if they have to spend a slight premium, the NFT and Metaverse version would be loaded with value," he adds.

The first Indian comic character launched in the Metaverse was called 'Chakra-The Invincible.' Graphic India co-created it with Marvel legend Stan Lee as it garnered a mammoth amount of sales in very little time.

Also Read: Comics For A Cause! Ahmedabad Couple Busts Myths About Menstrual And Sexual Health Among Children

Metaverse 

