Andhra Pradesh: 25-Yr-Old Dockyard Worker Wins 'Champion Of Charity' For Helping Underprivileged Despite Meagre Earnings

Despite his meager income, 25-year-old Kaki Santosh Kumar from Visakhapatnam's Malkapuram has never refrained from coming to the rescue of the disadvantaged. He works at the naval dockyard and is fond of spending his time helping the needy.

Kumar has donated groceries, sanitisers, and masks to orphanages and to the visually challenged persons staying at the house run by Helen Keller Association in the MVP Colony. He shared that since he was not married, he ends up saving a portion of his income which he spends on the people rather than partying.

Santosh had initially started his volunteering service in 2015 by donating blood. Soon after that he and his friends started to provide free food packages to the poor people on Station Road. After a while, when his friends stopped showing up for volunteering, Santosh remained firm in his commitment to serving the poor.

He even gives the destitute a shave and haircut whenever he can spare time from his schedule. With COVID-induced restrictions in place, Santosh has resumed the distribution of food to the people at the railway station.



Santosh said that he has experienced the miseries associated with poverty and credits his mother for inculcating the sense of charity in him. He had started his social service right from his student years and continued to do so after getting a job.



He even has his name listed in the Champion Book of World Record and has won the 'Champion of Charity' award for his services. He has also be felicitated by the district collector recently. However, he affirmed that he has never done any of this social work for the sake of fame or awards.

"I would have done it even without awards because I believe in serving mankind," Santosh told to The New Indian Express.

