Meet The First Woman E-Rickshaw Driver Of J&K, Wants To Provide Better Education And Living To Her Children
Image Credits: Rajiv Ranjan and Umer Ali
Uplifting
Jammu and Kashmir,  7 Nov 2022 12:13 PM GMT

The first female e-rickshaw driver in the valley not only works as a professional e-rickshaw driver carrying passengers but also makes good money out of it. She is a mother to three and believes balancing her work and household chores isn't tough at all.

Seema Devi hails from the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir and is the first woman e-rickshaw driver from the valley. Through this move, she wants to help her husband financially and make a career for herself.

Seema, in her 40s, explored many options to earn a living for herself until her husband discovered that e-rickshaws could be purchased at discounted prices. The couple used bought the electric three-wheeler on EMI, and Seema's husband taught her how to drive.

'Family Always Supported': Seema Devi

In order to become the first woman to ride an e-rickshaw, Seema had to overcome social barriers, and the fear of having commuters and bystanders look at her amused, according to Hindustan Times.

Seema said, "I'm a mother of three; my children and family have been very supportive from the beginning, and my fellow residents have come to appreciate it. I am grateful to have a job today that allows me to support my family and give my kids a better life and education."

Inspiration To Other Women

When asked about managing her household chores, Seema said she has not found it difficult to manage her routine domestic responsibilities despite working a full-time job. She departs in her vehicle early in the morning and attends to her household responsibilities as she has time.

According to fellow locals, Seema Devi is an inspiration for other women who want to support their families financially. her name now joins the list of other valley women who have defied stereotypes to empower themselves and those around them.

Also Read: 'India's Last Tea Shop' In Uttarakhand Accepts Payment Through UPI, Applauded By Anand Mahindra

Woman E-Rickshaw Driver 
Jammu & Kashmir 
Seema Devi 
Nagrota 
Stereotypes 
First Woman 

