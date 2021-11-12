All section
Meet Namrata Hakhoo, Jammu-Based Animal Lover Who Rescued 368 Stray Animals

Image Credit: Hindustan Times 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Namrata Hakhoo, Jammu-Based Animal Lover Who Rescued 368 Stray Animals

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Jammu and Kashmir,  12 Nov 2021 8:40 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-12T13:55:15+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Namrata is the founder of 'Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation Trust', which works in the field of rescuing street animals and providing them necessary medical aid.

Recently Jammu Kashmir Municipal Corporation awarded Namrata Hakhoo a resident of Hakkal village in Kashmir for her a dearly work in the field of rescuing animals. Namrata Hakhoo has rescued 368 stray animals till now. Namrata is the founder of 'Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation Trust', which works in the field of rescuing street animals and providing them necessary medical aid.

Jammu Kashmir Municipal Corporation Awarded Namrata

On October 4, 2021, Namrata's foundation has been awarded by Jammu Kashmir Municipal Corporation for working actively in the field of protecting street animals and providing all the necessary aids. She was awarded a certificate of 'Appreciation in recognition of significant and outstanding contribution in the field of Animal welfare.'

Namrata is a Kashmiri migrant living in Jammu with her family. Speaking to ANI, she said: "As a migrant, I understand the pain of homeless animals."

Her foundation rescued not only cats, dogs but also birds, monkeys, calves." People should respect and consider pet animals as a part of their families and treat them well. Whenever I come across an abandoned or injured animal, I tend to get it home," Hakhoo further told the news publication.

People should do something on their part for animal rehabilitation and she further added, "From food to medicines and surgeries to treatments for the rescued animals, we have been using our savings. There is no help from outside. We sold my mother's wedding jewellery and maybe we need to sell our home to run this rehabilitation centre."

'Government Should Make Strict Rules'

She also demanded for some strict rules should be released by the government for animal safety and said "Rule should be so strict that people think 1 lakh times before abandoning their pet. Animal cruelty has increased in Jammu. People beat dogs, put acid and hot water on them. Dogs are community animals and they have equal rights too. Government should make strict rules regarding this," Hakhoo added.

"I only request people to support my daughter for her great cause and never left your pets abandoned on streets ." speaking to ANI her mother Urmila Hakhoo said who has been working in this field and rescuing animals since 1993.

Also Read: Uber Donates Dry Ration Kits Worth LKR 6 Million To Deprived Communities In Sri Lanka

Must Reads

Similar Posts

