Meet Namrata Hakhoo, Jammu-Based Animal Lover Who Rescued 368 Stray Animals

Recently Jammu Kashmir Municipal Corporation awarded Namrata Hakhoo a resident of Hakkal village in Kashmir for her a dearly work in the field of rescuing animals. Namrata Hakhoo has rescued 368 stray animals till now. Namrata is the founder of 'Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation Trust', which works in the field of rescuing street animals and providing them necessary medical aid.

Jammu Kashmir Municipal Corporation Awarded Namrata

On October 4, 2021, Namrata's foundation has been awarded by Jammu Kashmir Municipal Corporation for working actively in the field of protecting street animals and providing all the necessary aids. She was awarded a certificate of 'Appreciation in recognition of significant and outstanding contribution in the field of Animal welfare.'



Namrata is a Kashmiri migrant living in Jammu with her family. Speaking to ANI, she said: "As a migrant, I understand the pain of homeless animals."

Her foundation rescued not only cats, dogs but also birds, monkeys, calves." People should respect and consider pet animals as a part of their families and treat them well. Whenever I come across an abandoned or injured animal, I tend to get it home," Hakhoo further told the news publication.

People should do something on their part for animal rehabilitation and she further added, "From food to medicines and surgeries to treatments for the rescued animals, we have been using our savings. There is no help from outside. We sold my mother's wedding jewellery and maybe we need to sell our home to run this rehabilitation centre."

'Government Should Make Strict Rules'

She also demanded for some strict rules should be released by the government for animal safety and said "Rule should be so strict that people think 1 lakh times before abandoning their pet. Animal cruelty has increased in Jammu. People beat dogs, put acid and hot water on them. Dogs are community animals and they have equal rights too. Government should make strict rules regarding this," Hakhoo added.

"I only request people to support my daughter for her great cause and never left your pets abandoned on streets ." speaking to ANI her mother Urmila Hakhoo said who has been working in this field and rescuing animals since 1993.

