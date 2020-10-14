Meerut Post Office Launches 'My Stamp' Initiative To Issue Birthday, Anniversary Postage Stamps

In contemporary times, postage stamps might have been losing its relevance but Meerut Post Office has launched a new initiative to attach personal connotation to its use.



The initiative titled 'My Stamp' extends the service of issuing postage stamps to its customers on their birthdays, marriages, and anniversaries.



The customers can avail of the service at ₹300, according to the post office officials.

Deputy Post Master NK Agarwal on Tuesday, October 12 told ANI that the most cherished and beautiful moments of people's lives can be captured on postage stamps under this initiative.



This facility is provided by the Postal Department at the Head Post Office at Meerut Cantt. "The 12 postage stamps cost ₹5 each, which will bear beautiful images of a newborn, birthday boy or birthday girl and newly married couple," said the Deputy Post Master.

He further added that the postage stamp can be used for the exchange of postal anywhere across the country. He mentioned that the stamps will carry messages according to the occasion, including, 'Happy Marriage', 'Happy Anniversary' and 'Best Wishes on Your Retirement'

In another interesting move, Mumbai launched unique philately 'Stamped Mask'. A uniquely designed mask imprinted with images of postage stamps in a bid to make them more attractive as part of an initiative to highlight the significance of masks during the COVID pandemic.

The day marked as Philately Day is being celebrated as part of the National Postal Week that started from 9 October 2020 and will continue till 15 October 2020.



