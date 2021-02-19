Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Police Station Adopts 14-Yr-Old Boy Who Has 'Nowhere To Go'

A police station in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district has 'adopted' a 14-year-old boy who had nowhere to go. The boy, Anmol, lost his father in an accident two years ago and his mother is getting treated in a mental hospital.

After learning about the plight of the boy, the station house officer (SHO) of the Kanker Khera police station, Sagar, decided to adopt him.



Now, the entire police station staff takes care of Anmol. He divides his time between his house and the police station.

"Anmol has a desire to study and achieve something in life. I have spoken about his admission to some schools in the city and he will soon start going to school. He spends most of his time with us. We have been taking care of him," said the SHO.

Other police personnel also take care of Anmol and now he treats the police station as his home away from home.



Another police personnel shared, "The boy is extremely comfortable here. He stays here, talking to us, or browsing through books that we have given him. He has his meals with us and is not too demanding."

The SHO shared that his mother had come to the police station with a complaint three months ago. That was the first time when the SHO came to know about his mother, and she was in bad health.

Later, the SHO got her admitted to the district hospital. He also informed that the mother was referred to a mental hospital in Agra.

The SHO explained that he decided to take care of the boy because children of his age often commit a crime if they do not get proper guidance.

Anmol's story got highlighted recently when a photograph of him cutting his birthday cake at the police station went viral on social media.

