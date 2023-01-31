Madhya Pradesh: Indore Man's Heart Is Airlifted To Pune For Ailing Army Soldier

According to an official, an Indian Army special plane transported the heart of a brain-dead 34-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Indore to Pune today to be transplanted into the body of a soldier who had a heart condition.

According to a representative from the Indore Society for Organ Donation, Pradeep Aswani, a vegetable merchant from Ujjain, had a significant head injury in a car accident on the evening of January 20 and was subsequently treated at a private hospital in Indore. He claimed that Aswani's condition deteriorated to the point that doctors declared him brain dead.

Matter Of Pride For The Family

The man's grieving family consented to donate his organs, and as a result, surgeons were able to remove his heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes, according to the official, as reported by NDTV.

Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner for Revenue for Indore, told the media that an Army medical team flew the soldier's heart from Pune in a special jet that was arranged for transplantation.

Neelam Khushlani, the eldest sister of Aswani, said that the fact that a soldier will get the heart of her deceased brother has filled their heart's with immense pride. After receiving a heart transplant, she believes her brother will continue to fight and defend the nation through the soldier.

Homage To Aswani

In the presence of local Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani and medical professionals, members of the Madhya Pradesh police played the bugle as a tribute to Aswani.

According to Sandipan Arya, a volunteer with "Muskan Group," a group connected to the Indore Society for Organ Donation, Aswani's kidneys, liver, and eyes will be transferred to needy patients in nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses said that Aswani's body was transported from a city private hospital for final rites.

