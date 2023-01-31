All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Mans Heart Is Airlifted To Pune For Ailing Army Soldier

Image Credits: Maxpixel, Wikimedia (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Man's Heart Is Airlifted To Pune For Ailing Army Soldier

Navneet Nishant

Writer: Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Remote Intern

I am a Media Student currently pursuing Master's in Mass Communication From Central University Of Jharkhand, I have done my previous internship In Jharkhand state livelihood promotion society as KMC intern.

See article by Navneet Nishant

Madhya Pradesh,  31 Jan 2023 10:02 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Remote Intern

I am a Media Student currently pursuing Master's in Mass Communication From Central University Of Jharkhand, I have done my previous internship In Jharkhand state livelihood promotion society as KMC intern.

See article by Navneet Nishant

According to a representative from the Indore Society for Organ Donation, Pradeep Aswani, a vegetable merchant from Ujjain, had a significant head injury in a car accident on the evening of January 20 and was subsequently treated at a private hospital in Indore.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

According to an official, an Indian Army special plane transported the heart of a brain-dead 34-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Indore to Pune today to be transplanted into the body of a soldier who had a heart condition.

According to a representative from the Indore Society for Organ Donation, Pradeep Aswani, a vegetable merchant from Ujjain, had a significant head injury in a car accident on the evening of January 20 and was subsequently treated at a private hospital in Indore. He claimed that Aswani's condition deteriorated to the point that doctors declared him brain dead.

Matter Of Pride For The Family

The man's grieving family consented to donate his organs, and as a result, surgeons were able to remove his heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes, according to the official, as reported by NDTV.

Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner for Revenue for Indore, told the media that an Army medical team flew the soldier's heart from Pune in a special jet that was arranged for transplantation.

Neelam Khushlani, the eldest sister of Aswani, said that the fact that a soldier will get the heart of her deceased brother has filled their heart's with immense pride. After receiving a heart transplant, she believes her brother will continue to fight and defend the nation through the soldier.

Homage To Aswani

In the presence of local Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani and medical professionals, members of the Madhya Pradesh police played the bugle as a tribute to Aswani.

According to Sandipan Arya, a volunteer with "Muskan Group," a group connected to the Indore Society for Organ Donation, Aswani's kidneys, liver, and eyes will be transferred to needy patients in nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses said that Aswani's body was transported from a city private hospital for final rites.

Also Read: Helping Hand! In-A-First For Madhya Pradesh, Brain Dead Woman's Hands Donated For Transplantation

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Navneet Nishant
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Navneet Nishant
Indore Man's Heart 
flown 
Pune 
Army Soilder 
Brain Dead 
Shankar Lalwani 
Lok Sabha MP 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X