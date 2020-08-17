Masks, Sanitisers For Plastic, Plants: West Bengal Club Comes Up With Unique Initiative

A small club in West Bengal's Burdwan district has come up with a peculiar banking system.

In an attempt to tackle the rising waste menace amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Palla Road Palli Mangal Samity, a local club in East Burdwan has started an initiative of accepting waste plastic and plants as deposit and giving masks and sanitisers in return.

According to reports, a person gets two masks and one-litre sanitiser from the club in exchange for five plants or five kg of plastic including discarded plastic bottles.

Reports suggest that the club's initiative is already a big hit with the locals since during the pandemic-induced lockdown people had a chance to clean up their homes and have been trading the waste to buy sanitisers and masks.



"An initiative has been taken by the samiti where we give 1-litre of sanitiser and two masks in exchange of 5 kg polythene or 5 plants. Any person from West Bengal or Bardhaman can claim this once in a month until this pandemic is over," said Sandipan Sarkar, General Secretary of the Samiti, reported India Today.

"The main aim is an eco-friendly world and to make it COVID-19 free at the same time. Our target is to distribute these to 100 people every day, and we are getting a very good response. Eco brick is made from plastic deposited in the bank. Plants are also planted along the river banks and on roadsides. People who are neither able to bring plants nor plastic can buy them for Rs 49, and this offer is only available for a month." he added.

Chandra Pal, one of their depositors, explained, "They are giving away masks and sanitiser in exchange for plastic and bottles. I have brought some as well. I am from a poor family. I could really buy these for our protection at such less price."

