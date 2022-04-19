Marlima Muralitharan Bags TN Best Transgender Award For 25 Year Long Services In Upliftment Of Society

All section
Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Tamil Nadu,  19 April 2022 7:37 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

So far, Marlima Muralitharan has helped 70 transgender transform their lives. These people did not want to beg or involve in the flesh trade. Currently, she is engaged in a construction-related business and manages an office in Gingee.

Marlima Muralitharan from Viluppuram district has received the Best Transgender Award 2022 for her exceptional services towards the upliftment of the transgender people over the last 25 years.

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu presented the award to Marlima on Monday, April 18, on behalf of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department at the General Secretariat. The 53-year-old Marlima has been rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with the accolade.

Other officials such as Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary Shambu Kallolikar, Director T Ratna, and State Planning Commission Member Narthaki Nadarajan were also present during the ceremony, as per the government press release.

Early Life

In 1995, A Marlima Muralitharan did her undergraduate course in Civil Engineering and kick-started her professional career when the people belonging to the third gender were struggling for their recognition.

So far, she has helped 70 transgender transform their lives. These people did not want to beg or involve in the flesh trade (the act or practise of engaging in promiscuous sexual relations, especially for the money).

She said, "I arranged fruit juice shops, cows, goats and hens for eight transpersons by spending from my own pocket. I also arranged jobs for many and helped three transpersons from Gingee, Kandachipuram and Tiruvannamalai construct their own house by giving free plans and arranging funds for the construction," quoted The New Indian Express.

Currently, she is engaged in a construction-related business and manages an office in Gingee, a panchayat town in her district. She feels that the Best Transgender Award 2022 is a recognition of her services which will motivate her to do more, reported the publication.

Also Read: UP: Saharanpur Police Operates Bailout Cafe To Bring Citizens Closer In Informal Setting

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
