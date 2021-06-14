Manipur: This Delhi-based NGO Provides Food Packages To Hundreds Of Families Amid Lockdown

India is locked down amid the deadliest second wave of coronavirus pandemic, which has left several families impoverished without jobs, food and livelihood. However, many good samaritans have come forward to help people in these difficult times.



One such team is based out of Delhi. The organisation, 'Responsenet', has provided relief to the low-income families in rural villages of Manipur's Ukhrul district. The non-profit organisation has distributed food packages to nearly 500 households in the district, EastMojo reported.

They have taken the initiative in collaboration with a non-profit startup, Eyar Production and PASDO (Participatory Action for Sustainable Development). The food packets comprise rice, pulses, potato, onions and salt.

The food relief has also been received by villagers residing along the Indo-Myanmar border, including Kuingai, Tusom CV, Tusom Khullen, New Tusom, Poi, Challou, Chingai.

Speaking on the association with the NGO, Eyar Production founder Grace Rephung L lauded the organisation to reach out to the needy and make sure they don't sleep hungry a single day during the pandemic.

"It was beyond our expectation that such food material would reach the community. We look forward to working together in the future," the media quoted Rephung as saying.

Established in 2007, Responsenet has helped out several marginalised communities through their diverse initiatives and have addressed issues such as poverty, gender inequality, violence and children education and so forth.

